It was a historic day at the Princeton’s John Harvey Field for the Chuck Johnson Invitational on Thursday, May 4 for both the Tigers and Milaca Wolves.
On the sunny and warm conditions, Princeton’s Jonah Hviding race in the 400-meter dash set both a track and meet record, joined by Adam Schreder in the 800 and boys 4x800 relay which each also set meet records.
Hviding, a senior for the Tigers, racing in what was going to be his last home meet, just wanted to have no regrets following the race.
“It’s a home meet, last one in my senior year at this track, I just wanted to leave it all out there,” he said.
Lining up for the 400, Hviding quickly built a lead following the starting gun. Blazing around the bends, Hviding crossed the finish line in 49.91 to pen his name in the Princeton record books.
“The race went well. I didn’t have much competition by me but that’s why it’s a mental race. You push as hard as you can until you get to the finish line,” said Hviding.
The showing by Hviding was not a shock to coach Tom Ostroot, who said confidence has been key in the season by the senior.
“Jonah is running with so much confidence this season. Competing in some big meets this season, the Varsity Showcase in Mankato and Hamline Elite meet, has really fostered his confidence to compete with anyone in the state,” Ostroot said.
Another senior in Schreder moved into history, pacing himself to a 2:02.44 in the 800 for the meet’s record. Schreder’s day wasn’t done there as he teamed up with Nathan Meixell, Payton Dokken, Conner Quigley to break another meet record, this time for the boys 4x800 relay, claiming first at 8:20.25.
Aaron Keykal in the long jump (19-00.5) and Cadyn Miller in the pole vault (13-00) also earned first place bids, respectively.
Looking to the Princeton girls, two underclassmen pushed to the top of the podium in the Tigers’ host meet.
Sophomore Lillian Koenig swept first for hurdles by winning both the 100 hurdles at 17.73, followed by a 51.76 in the 300 to take the titles. Kayleigh Noble, a high jumper for the Tigers, obtained a top finish in the event by clearing 5-04.00.
Princeton’s boys placed first in the meet while the Tigers girls earned fifth.
Milaca makes moves in meet
Not to be out done by Princeton, Milaca’s girls 4x100 relay also made history with a new meet record of its own.
The nice conditions played a factor in the sharp performances showcased on the track, believes Wolves coach Jeremy Mikla.
“One factor that can’t be overlooked was the weather. It was near perfect conditions for a meet,” Mikla said. Those conditions helped the Wolves to over 40 personal best performances on the day.
Leading the way for the showings was the girls 4x100. Made up of Reina Mikla, Esther Evans, Sam Meyer and Taylar Bockoven, Milaca marched its way to first and history by a 51.35.
Though obviously pleased by the showing, Mikla believes the best the relay has to offer is still ahead as injuries and poor weather has now led to a battle for positioning among the sprinters for the relay that is hungry to make it back to state after an appearance last year.
“In just a short time, it has been the relay team that all girl sprinters are striving to earn a spot on,” said Mikla. “This has created some exciting competition between the veteran runners from a year ago as well as up-and-comers. I know we haven’t seen the best team run that event together yet, because we haven’t quite figured out who those athletes will be.”
Helped by Bockoven to the first place finish, the freshman’s day was just getting started. Bockoven carried the run to the solo 100m (13.20), 200m (27.91) and pole vault (11-0), earning first in each.
Bockoven’s success, though individual, certainly doesn’t only pay dividend to the freshman, said Mikla.
“Track can be such an individual sport, but the truly greats really push the people around them to be successful also, and Taylar really does that.”
Bockoven’s showing earned her Outstanding Female Athlete of the Meet.
Reina Mikla in the 200m (28.29) and pole vault (8-06) along with Natasha Albrecht for the 300 hurdles (53.34) added in second place finishes for the Wolves.
Flipping to the Milaca boys, a newcomer to the sport shined for the Wolves. Colbee Zens, a baseball player until this year, demonstrated quick growth by claiming first in the shotput by tossing a 43-08.25.
Becoming familiar with some of the technique involved in the shotput, Zens put it all together in the personal best throw, said Mikla.
“It was just one of those moments when everything clicks and you get that monster ‘PR’,” he said. “It was great to see his energy and the excitement his teammates showed for his success. He will only get better as he learns more and more about the techniques involved.”
Just behind Zens had Logan Ash, with the senior placing second in the shotput at 42-08.50. Jack Schoenborn in the 200 (24.12) and the Milaca 4x800 of Ethan Asher, Rollie Steinbrecher, Will Lange, Alex TenHaken, also took second (9:04.98).
Milaca’s girls earned second in the meet along with the boys placing in fourth.
The Section 5AA True Team meet was up next for both the Wolves and Tigers as each headed to Rocori to compete on Tuesday, May 9 for a chance to attend True Team State. The meet is sponsored by the Minnesota State Track and Field Coaches Association.
The results were not available at the Union-Times’ press deadline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.