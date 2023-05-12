It was a historic day at the Princeton’s John Harvey Field for the Chuck Johnson Invitational on Thursday, May 4 for both the Tigers and Milaca Wolves.

On the sunny and warm conditions, Princeton’s Jonah Hviding race in the 400-meter dash set both a track and meet record, joined by Adam Schreder in the 800 and boys 4x800 relay which each also set meet records.

Sports MP T Chuck Johnson.jpg

Jonah Hviding, a senior sprinter for the Princeton track team, races during the 400-meter dash on Thursday, May 4, during the Tigers’ Chuck Johnson Invitational.
Sports MP T Chuck Johnson 2.jpg

Milaca’s 4x200 relay readies for the exchange during the Chuck Johnson Invitational. The relay team, made up of Sam Meyer, Jada Martindale, Madison Gothmann, Esther Evans, placed third in the event with a 1:55.17.
