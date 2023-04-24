Nationals are almost here for both the Princeton and Milaca archery programs.
The Tigers, who are heading west to Sandy, Utah to compete, are up first as they will battle in both NASP Western Nationals and the Western National IBO 3D Challenge for both bullseye and 3D.
Princeton will be represented by Rosaura Prescott, Austin Johnson, Emma Alkire, Luke Bourdeaux, Brodie Ellavsky, Alexis Hemish, Nicholas Hemish, Caden Johnson, Savannah Neubauer, Nolan Pracht, Miya Prior, AJ Richardson, Annabelle Stuhr, Merissa Whitcomb, Lillian Wolfsteller, Nicholas Wolfsteller in the tournament that is set to begin on April 28 and conclude the next day.
Seeing the representation by the program was a very positive twist for coach Gail Whitcomb, especially coming off the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’m very proud of them,” said Whitcomb. “They have worked so hard and this is only our second year off of Covid. To do that well, I was very surprised and pleased. It’s a really cool thing.”
The tournament is set to be held at Sandy’s Mountain America Center.
As for the Milaca Wolves, who are moving east to battle at the NASP Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, the team is also bringing a haul of archers to the meet that will be held from May 11-13 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Milaca will see Tyson Asher, Zachary Asher, Christopher Blue, Cayden Brooks, Addyson Buss, Jordan Crafton, Brantley Frazier, JulieAnn Gerads, Emma Herman, Kamden Hoeck, Karsen Hoeck, Brody Hoeft, Brayden Johnson, Tristen Johnson, Corey Klages, Lilli Kovarik, Jaiden Kuseske, Preston Kuseske, Emma Lukason, Carson Lund, Braiden Mathison, Hunter Meixell, Aleea Miedema, Keegan Milligan, Ben Mott, Landon Oakes, Bowdi Ohrmundt, Jasper Oldenkamp, Max Petty, Addison Remer, Jenna Schiminski, Nathan Schlenker, Linzy Schmeltzer, Ariana Sluis, Oliver Swenson, Kendal Vesel, Ella Yatckoske all compete at various levels for the Wolves.
“I do believe this is the most archers we have ever taken,” said coach Carrie Vesel, with Milaca competing in both bulleyes and 3D.
Without the Milaca community’s help, the Wolves would not have been able to bring so much talent to stand tall for the school, said Vesel.
“Our great community has been awesome in supporting us and a lot of our parents are stepping up and doing some great fundraising,” she said.
Of those events includes an upcoming spaghetti dinner, hosted by Stones Throw Golf Course on Monday, April 24. The night will include a meal along with a raffle drawing, running from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are available for $12 for adults and $8 for kids aged 12 to three. The proceeds will be used to help finance the trip to nationals for Milaca.
