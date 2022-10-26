In 2020, the Princeton boys soccer team made a run to the Section 7A Championship game, before falling to Duluth Denfeld to bring their season to an end.
In 2021, the Princeton boys soccer team made a run to the Section 6AA Championship game, before falling to Willmar to bring their season to an end.
In 2022, the Tigers made sure their season wasn’t going to end in another championship game.
“I told the team before every game this year; We know the story,” said senior defenseman Reese Strube.
The latest edition of the Princeton boys soccer team, sat one game away from state in the Section 6AA Championship on Oct. 20 versus the Becker Bulldogs at St. Michael-Albertville High School. These Tigers made sure history wasn’t going to repeat itself. Scoring two first half goals on the leg of senior forward Timmy Donnay, Princeton won its first section title in program history, as the team will now head to its first state tournament.
“They believed it at the beginning of the year; we knew we could do it,” said coach Jason Senne. “To take care of business tonight felt really good. Becker is a great program and Nick Crowley is doing a great job over there. Hats off to them.”
It took a full team effort to get past Becker, said Donnay.
“We played as a good team and all stuck together. We made great passes and moved up the field very well and stuck with it,” he said.
From the opening draw, the two Mississippi 8 members felt each other out in the early goings of the contest, as the Tigers strong defense kept Becker at arms’ length.
Needing a spark on offense, Princeton’s Donnay, fresh off a 2-goal performance in the Section Semifinals, got the Tigers going again.
Donnay netted the first goal after a pass ahead by Noah Feneis bounced by the defender and goalie, allowing Donnay to bang the shot home. The 1-0 lead came at 22:07.
“That first goal brought the boys energy level up again,” said Senne.
Now playing with the lead, the Tigers demonstrated a new push to net the next goal, peppering the Bulldogs goalkeeper with shot after shot. Donnay added a couple of chances while Payton Dokken hit a post as the game stayed at 1-0 with time waning in the first half.
Donnay again spurred the Princeton attack, getting another goal, assisted by standout defender in Preston Senne to double the team’s lead.
“I’m using my speed now, getting in front of people, taking shots and keeping them low,” said Donnay on the 2-goal outburst.
That second goal was a game changer, said Senne.
“That second goal was the big one. It gave us a little bit of separation. We were able to get our first two and defensively, we locked them down.” The 2-0 lead held into halftime.
Knowing the team would get a strong effort by Becker to cut into the lead back from the break, the team continued to do what it has done all season long defensively for goal keeper Ben Kelzer to succeed, said Strube.
“All year long, our goal was to keep it simple for Ben. Our defense just needed to know their assignments and stick with them,” said the senior.
The Tigers showcased their knowledge of the game plan, allowing Kelzer to keep his night perfect, turning away six shots for the shutout effort. Kelzer’s seventh shutout of the year could not have came in a bigger spot, securing Princeton a spot in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Tournament.
Donny’s second consecutive 2-goal effort in a playoff game earned the praise of his head coach. After losing second lead scorer in Graham Peterson to injury earlier in the season, Donnay filled the void, said Senne.
“When Graham Peterson got hurt, Timmy came in and stepped up.”
Sealing the victory, the team now has moved to 12-6-1 on the year. With 36 wins in the past three years, the program has surpassed the previous 10 seasons of Tigers soccer.
“We are doing the right things as a program,” said Senne as Princeton will now prepare for its first ever state tournament.
“Now, we are super excited to move on to the state tournament and are going to try to make a big run,” said Strube.
In order to make that run, the unseeded Tigers will have to knock off the second seeded DeLaSalle Islanders. Senne wants Princeton to continue to rely on what has gotten it to this point.
“We need to continue to play our game. It has brought us this far,” he said, adding that the team looks for its forwards and midfielders to put shots on net while playing another solid effort defensively.
The Islanders came into the contest with a 12-5-1 record, winners of Section 5AA.
Princeton and DeLaSalle battled on Oct. 26, heading to Monticello to square off. The two teams played prior to the Union-Times’ deadline.
If the Tigers are able to get by the Islanders, Princeton would again play on Nov. 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The matchup would be against the winner of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and St. Cloud Tech.
