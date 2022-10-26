In 2020, the Princeton boys soccer team made a run to the Section 7A Championship game, before falling to Duluth Denfeld to bring their season to an end.

Princeton's defense shined in a 2-0 victory over Becker on Oct. 20 to advance the team to the Class AA Minnesota High School League's State Tournament. The team begins the tournament Oct. 26, taking on DeLaSalle. The game will be held at Monticello High School with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. 

In 2021, the Princeton boys soccer team made a run to the Section 6AA Championship game, before falling to Willmar to bring their season to an end.

