Head coach: Andy Fondrick
2021-2022: Making it through the season on the ice at 11-16, a third loss to Cambridge-Isanti on the year ended the Tigers run through the Section 5A Playoffs in the quarterfinals.
The end of the season also brought upon a coaching change with Andy Fondrick taking over for Todd Frederick on the bench.
Key Returners: Princeton returns a huge core of talent from last season’s squad, said coach Andy Fondrick.
“We return a lot of guys who got a lot of experience through last season,” he said. “We are lucky to return five of our top six and seven of our top nine and we return four of our top six on defense.”
Losing top scorer in Dalton Wille to graduation, the Tigers bring back Jake Patnode, Jake Baumann and Timmy Donnay, who were second, third and fourth in points, respectively. The trio combined for 90 points last season (46 goals, 44 assists).
In net, James Koecher appears to be the main man. Koecher, who won the starting job last season, totaled an .892 save percentage with a 3.97 goals against average to lead the team with six wins in goal.
What to watch for: Though being Fondrick’s first year at the helm for the Tigers, getting to spend last year with the program has the new coach familiar with the club.
Knowing what the Tigers have, Fondrick has a good idea what to expect from the team this season.
“We’ve got pretty good skaters. We’ve got the speed and we’ve got the work ethic so we are going to try to pin teams down and win with possession,” he said.
In order to do that, Fondrick hopes for improvement on the defensive side of things.
“We’d like to be stronger in the defensive zone. More so, all six guys on the ice, improving our defensive ability and continuing to be relentless and tough to play against.”
