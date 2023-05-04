Princeton Hy Tech Automotive to transition to new ownership

The building home to Princeton Hy Tech Automotive at 301 N. Rum River Drive will transition to new ownership with Elite Auto Care starting May 12. Owner Wayne Nelson will continue the work of Hy Tech at its Milaca location at 125 Central Ave. S.
Princeton Hy Tech Automotive is set to transform into Elite Auto Care following the sale of the building to Nate Kaseck, owner of Elite Auto Care.
Wayne Nelson started Hy Tech Automotive in Milaca 30 years ago with his business partner Gene Otto, and the pair opened the Princeton location shortly after.
“We were working together at Northstar Garage in Milaca at the time, which is the building we’re in now, and we had a couple of customers from Princeton that said we could use another shop in Princeton,” Nelson said. “It all went up from there. We realized there was an opportunity there and decided to give it a try.”
The sale of the Princeton location - 301 N. Rum River Drive - comes after Nelson decided to start transitioning towards retirement.
Nelson plans to continue his work part-time at the Milaca location for the next few years to help the business transition to the single location.
Nelson, alongside three of his technicians at the Princeton location, will officially move to Milaca starting May 12, opening the door for Elite Auto Care to move into the Princeton location and open soon after.
Friday, May 5 is the last day for scheduled appointments through Princeton Hy Tech Automotive.
“I have no doubt that Nate from Elite will continue the same type of service that we had. He’s a good guy, he worked for us a little bit at our Milaca shop. I’m sure he’s going to do fantastic here,” Nelson said.
As Nelson moves to part-time hours and plans for retirement, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and completing more home projects.
“I have 30 years of projects that I haven’t finished at home, and my son races dirt race models, so I’m sure I’ll go race with him a bit more. It’ll be easier to go to every race, I’ll have a bit more time to get away,” Nelson said.
Nelson announced the consolidation and sale of the Princeton location in a Facebook post Monday, May 1 where he thanked his employees and customers for their loyalty.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the Princeton area all these years. We’ve been very fortunate to have such fantastic, loyal customers that have literally been doing business with us for generations,” Nelson wrote in the Facebook post. “We’d also like to thank our current and former employees. Without all the hard work they put into the business, we’d never have had the growth and success that we saw over the years.”
Hy Tech Automotive will continue to be available for questions and for its customers at its Milaca location at 125 Central Ave. S.
To view the Facebook post announcing the sale of the Princeton location, visit Hy Tech Automotive’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/bdh72kwx.
