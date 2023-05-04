 Skip to main content
Princeton Hy Tech Automotive to transition to new ownership

The building home to Princeton Hy Tech Automotive at 301 N. Rum River Drive will transition to new ownership with Elite Auto Care starting May 12. Owner Wayne Nelson will continue the work of Hy Tech at its Milaca location at 125 Central Ave. S.

 Chloe Smith

Princeton Hy Tech Automotive is set to transform into Elite Auto Care following the sale of the building to Nate Kaseck, owner of Elite Auto Care.

Wayne Nelson started Hy Tech Automotive in Milaca 30 years ago with his business partner Gene Otto, and the pair opened the Princeton location shortly after.

