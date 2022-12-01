Head Coach: Brett Cloutier
2021-2022 season: It was a big year for Princeton boys hoops last season.
The Tigers wrapped up last year’s campaign with 27 wins, a fourth straight Mississippi 8 crown, a Section 5AAA Championship and an appearance in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State Tournament.
Princeton’s run ended in the consolation finals with a loss to Mankato East to bring the year to an end with fourth place in Class AAA.
Powered by great team chemistry demonstrated by departed seniors, like Haydn Stay, Cooper Nowak, Ben Hallberg and Evan Schimming, was the biggest key to the successful season on the court, said coach Brett Cloutier.
“Those guys really set the bar for what it means to be a good teammate. Everybody who plays Princeton basketball should look to the selflessness those guys had,” he said.
Key returners: While losing a haul of key players from last season on the court, Cooper Drews, leading scoring from last year, again is back for the Tigers.
Averaging 21 points per contest, Cloutier has been most impressed by how Drews has been distributing the ball thus far this season.
“He can score but I’ve been most impressed by how he’s been firing it around the court to his teammates,” he said. Drews averaged 5.2 assists per game last season as that number looks to increase this year.
Losing four of their top five scorers from last season, three seniors in Aaron Keykal, Graham Peterson and Zach Andresen are expected to make jumps to fill the voids left.
“I’m looking for them to step up into significant roles,” said Cloutier.
Reese Strube and Christian Williams, coming off strong seasons on the pitch and gridiron are also looked at as contributors for the new year on the hardwood for the Tigers.
What to watch for: While the Princeton offense may be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the Tigers recent surge to prominence over the last handful of seasons, the other side of the ball will be most key this in 2022-2023, said Cloutier.
“We have to be really good defensively,” he said. “We don’t have that consistent height like we did last year so we have to be really good at contesting every shot. We are going to let up some offensive rebounds so we are going to have to make sure there are no open shots. That is our point of emphasis on defense.”
A strong defensive attack will also aid in offense, said the coach.
“I think if we are contesting shots, making it difficult on teams, that will lead to some easy run outs on offense and get us playing our up and down style we want,” he said.
