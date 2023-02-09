The Princeton boys hockey program throughout the years has developed a strong sense of community, family and tradition. Transitioning into its first season under Andy Fondrick at the helm for the team, that value still holds true.

“We’ve said since I’ve taken over here that there’s a lot of tradition here that we want to be able to continue to uphold and we want to make sure we are honoring what’s come before us here as we continue to put our own mark on the program,” Fondrick said.

Sports P BHOC honors Frederick 2.jpg

Former Princeton boys hockey coach Todd Frederick was honored prior to the Tigers’ game on Saturday, Feb. 4 against the Proctor Rails.
