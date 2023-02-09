The Princeton boys hockey program throughout the years has developed a strong sense of community, family and tradition. Transitioning into its first season under Andy Fondrick at the helm for the team, that value still holds true.
“We’ve said since I’ve taken over here that there’s a lot of tradition here that we want to be able to continue to uphold and we want to make sure we are honoring what’s come before us here as we continue to put our own mark on the program,” Fondrick said.
Holding true to that ideology, the honoring of his predecessor and man who brought him into the Princeton hockey family, Todd Frederick was high on the priority list for the Tigers.
“Everybody knows Todd so it was a pretty easy slam dunk to bring together,” Fondrick said.
The final product of the work to honor Todd Frederick, who spent 17 seasons as head coach for the Princeton boys team, coaching the team to two state berths and winning over 200 games for the team while wearing many other hats at various levels for the Princeton Youth Hockey Association, was seen on display on Saturday, Feb. 4, as the former coach was brought out to celebrate his accomplishments prior to the Princeton and Proctor battle on the ice.
“I was extremely appreciative of it. My wins and years there was never why I was in it, it was always about the players and competing and working towards goals on and off the ice,” said Todd Frederick. “That is what the program is about; achieving goals with our team.”
Frederick, who wasn’t aware of the honoring until arriving at Princeton First Bank & Trust Arena, was brought out onto the ice with his wife and two daughters, awarded a Princeton hockey jacket by the Tigers captains of Jake Baumann, Jake Patnode, Levi Nelson and Alex Miller.
“Obviously, it’s a cool opportunity whenever you got someone that has been a part of the program as long as Todd was able to be and to recognize all the work he had and did for not just the high school program for the boys, but the youth program for the boys and girls side and all the different places his finger prints have touched and left an impact on,” said Fondrick.
Even making the moment to acknowledge Frederick that much more meaningful was the former coach’s family present.
“It was important for me and my family to be there together,” he said. “High school coaches are busy running around so family has to be important. You have to have that support piece with your family to make it work. My wife and my kids were extremely important in that role of putting up with it and allowing for long days and long nights with games and stuff.”
Following the ceremony, Princeton got to work taking on the Rails.
Proctor 3, Princeton 2
Coming out with energy following the pregame showing, the Tigers’ fast start was unable to last as the Rails rallied for a 3-2 victory.
Princeton’s Timmy Donnay first-period goal highlighted a strong opening for the Tigers as the team held a 1-0 lead for a majority of the first 17 minutes. Proctor, however, rebounded from Princeton push to tie the game prior to the intermission to make it 1-1.
The Tigers again pushed ahead in the second period thanks to a Patnode goal but a goal right before the buzzer sounded again tied things up. With 16 seconds to go in the period, the Rails beat Princeton goalie James Koecher to knot the game at 2-2.
Proctor then opened the third period with a quick goal as just 16 seconds in the final frame, the Rails netted the go-ahead and game-winning score. Proctor’s Tanner Ross netted the goal in part of his three-point day.
Little details have plagued Princeton of late as the Tigers are 3-7 in their last 10 games.
“We got to buckle down on those little details that we continue to talk about that continue to be the difference,” said Fondrick.
At 9-11, Princeton was back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 7, battling against Northern Edge in a game that wasn’t completed prior to the Union-Times’ deadline.
The Tigers next will be in action on Friday, Feb. 10 against Monticello at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. Puck will drop at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi 8 clash.
