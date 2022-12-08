There’s a new face manning the Princeton Tigers boys hockey program.

New Princeton boys hockey coach Andy Fondrick (left) takes over the Tigers program after 14 years of coaching his way around the state. 

Stepping in for longtime coach Todd Frederick, promoted from his role as an assistant from last year’s squad, Andy Fondrick will be leading the Tigers into the future. Fondrick accepted the position in June for Princeton, as the last couple months have been a blur as he prepared for his inaugural season as a varsity head coach.

Princeton’s Jake Patnode had four goals on Dec. 3 versus Mora/Milaca to help the team and Fondrick to their first win.
