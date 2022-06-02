Princeton High School senior spotlight

Two student’s love of music carries them to college
After two challenging years of school during the COVID-19 pandemic, two Princeton High School students found each other and built a friendship through their shared love of music.
Divinity Anderson and David Meissner first met in their first grade classroom, but didn’t have the chance to begin their friendship until March of 2021 once they started bonding in English class.
Their pair found they both had a passion for music which helped form the foundation of their friendship.
During their high school careers, Meissner was involved in choir and took multiple college level classes. Similarly, Anderson was heavily involved in the band playing trumpet and choir.
Now with their graduation quickly approaching, both Anderson and Meissner plan on bringing their passion with them to college and their futures.
However, the road to graduation was not easy for Anderson and Meissner since they were required to move to online school during quarantine.
“I think my biggest struggle, in high school in general, was definitely last year and the ending of my sophomore year when everything was online. It was absolute torture. You wanted to be together in school learning but you couldn’t,” Anderson said. “I think that was the strangest part because for the last eight years it was like we had to be in school, we had to do this, we had to get good grades, but you couldn’t. It was really weird and horrible but it put things into a new perspective.”
“During the first two week after we shut down, we realized it was different, that we were getting what we wanted (having more days off), but we were forced to get what we wanted. It’s not the same thing,” Meissner said.
Being forced to do online school starting in March of 2020 also presented a challenge for Meissner and Anderson when it came to their music classes. It stopped them from singing and making music.
“We couldn’t sing over Zoom, it would not have ended well. So, we basically just learned about music stuff and did our spring evaluations by ourselves over a recording,” Meissner said.
When the 2021 school year started, the school switched to hybrid learning wherein the students were learning partially online and other other part in-person. During this time, Meissner and Anderson were finally allowed to sing and make music again with their fellow students, but the music they were learning was too easy according to Meissner.
“In sixth grade music, when we were starting choir, it was terrible because it was so easy. The music we sang last year (in 2021) was so much worse,” Meissner said.
Meissner pushed through the music in 2021 and in the following school year he found the music to have a drastic improvement.
“Compared to last year, this year’s music blows it out of the water. I loved it so much that I am now going to a music college,” Meissner said.
“I think that the redemption arc of the music department holds true to the values of Princeton which I thought was really cool,” Anderson said about how the Princeton High School music department worked through online schooling back to in-person learning.
Moving to online schooling for almost half of their high school careers had both Anderson and Meissner reflecting on the parts of high school they felt they missed out on most.
“The Connections,” Anderson said about what she missed most. “I would always be hanging out in the offices of one of my teachers just talking to them after school and I missed that a lot.”
In contrast, Meissner felt he missed out on the music.
“I was basically just a student who was naturally good at school, got their homework done before I left the classroom so I had nothing to do at home, and I didn’t really have connections with people before I met Divinity. So, everything that changed happened at school and the most important thing was music,” Meissner said.
With graduation in sight, Anderson and Meissner are now looking into the future and where music can take them despite their reluctance to leave Princeton High School.
Anderson is planning on attending Northwestern University in St. Paul, Minnesota in the fall to study biochemistry and music. She has obtained a scholarship through Northwestern’s music department to play trumpet in their band, and she also plans to audition to be part of their choir. Anderson is hoping to work in the forensics field for the police.
“I’m not really looking forward to graduation, but the professors at Northwestern are amazing and one of their biology professors wants to be my academic advisor and basically claimed me. So, developing connections with my professors is something I’m looking forward to,” Anderson said.
Meissner is planning on attending Luther college which is well known for their music department. He is planning on double majoring in music and something related to STEM.
“I’m not really looking forward to graduation, but music is the one thing making me look forward,” Meissner said. “I want to expand how I sing through Luther, and I also want to take up a couple instruments like the piano or cello.”
To wrap up their senior year, Anderson and Meissner shared some advice for those younger than them who might be struggling in school.
“Look for something to find that you enjoy in the building and cling to it and continue to pursue it afterwards,” Meissner said.
Similarly, Anderson believed people should try something new and not to give up on it.
“Reach out of your comfort zone,” Anderson said. “If you don’t play an instrument, join band or join choir, and don’t quit. When you quit, you can’t really apply yourself and you can’t reach a goal. For me, I don’t really have many friends in band or choir, but I stayed in band because I loved pep band, and it really helped me grow as a person, especially in my music playing abilities. Since everyone is just as mad and nerdy as you, you really find your niche and you find your home.”
Both Anderson and Meissner will graduate alongside their classmates on June 3. The graduation ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
