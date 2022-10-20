Princeton High School SADD Club wins Emerging Leadership Award

Princeton SADD club members Pau Valdivieso Segade and Natalie Lawarence who helped create the award winning video and the club advisor Kris Alderink with the plaques they received for earring the Emerging Leadership award at the Minnesota Towards Zero Death convention in St. Cloud on Oct. 12.
This past spring, a small group of Princeton High School students created a now two time award-winning video illustrating the dangers of distracted driving.
When the six members of the school’s Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) club first created the video as an entrant in the Sherburne County initiative sponsored by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office “Towards Zero Death” coalition, they never thought the video would have as much success as it does now.
“It was super shocking because we did not expect the video to go as far as that,” Natalie Lawrence, SADD club member make-up artist for the submitted video, said. “We just did it for fun and now here we are.”
According to the coalition, three of the four leading factors contributing to fatal crashes in Minnesota are speeding, distracted driving, and lack of seat belt use.
Original video entries for the Sherburne County initiative were to be a maximum of 60 seconds in length with a focus on the dangers of one of those three factors.
The Princeton SADD members chose to make distracted driving the focus of their video.
The video follows a group of friends running late to see the most recent Batman movie. As they were running late, the driver made some unsafe driving choices which resulted in the driver hitting a pedestrian. All of the actors in the movie were students in the Princeton SADD club.
The video won first place in the competition, and now, after being nominated by deputy Geoffrey Dowty of the Sherburne County sheriff department, the video has won the Emerging Leadership Award through the Minnesota Towards Zero Death convention.
All of the current members of the Princeton SADD club were able to attend the two day convention in St. Cloud from Oct. 12 - 13 with the award presented to them during a luncheon on Oct. 12. Two of the six students who helped make the video were in attendance, the other four students graduated this past spring.
All of the students who worked on the video, including those who have since graduated, have received a plaque to showcase their accomplishment.
The six students who worked on the video were: Pau Valdivieso Segade, Alex Frantesl, Natalie Lawrence, Ellie Horton, Desseray Hoppe, and Bailey McFarland.
The advisor for the Princeton High School SADD club is Kris Alderink.
