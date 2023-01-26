Princeton High School one act presents ‘Campsite Chaos’

Princeton High School performed its one act play in the Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 20 titled Campsite Chaos by Ken Preuss. Ellie Gruber and Dylan Foede starred in the play as Zoe and Perry.
Princeton High School performed its one act play in the Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 20 titled Campsite Chaos by Ken Preuss. Ellie Gruber as Zoe and Claire Mundt as Red Riding Hood moments before Red Riding Hood steals Zoe’s picnic meal.
Ellie Gruber playing Zoe and Ben Jachimiec playing Robin Hood as Robin Hood attempts to woo Zoe during the Princeton High School one act play performance on Jan. 20 titled ‘Campsite Chaos’ by Ken Preuss.
Princeton High School performed its one act play in the Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 20 titled Campsite Chaos by Ken Preuss. Zoe and the Safety Squirrels as they sing Zoe their troop song. From left to right are Sam played by Reese Foede, Jess played by Alyssa Voight, Zoe played by Ellie Gruber, and Mel played by Cass Gleason.
Mel, a Safety Squirrel played by Cass Gleason during the Princeton High School one act play ‘Campsite Chaos’ by Ken Preuss on Jan. 20, emerged from a tent in the midst of searching said tent to tell a story.
Princeton High School’s one act play team took to the stage of the Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 20 for its public performance of Campsite Chaos by Ken Preuss.
Campsite Chaos is a romantic comedy play about a couple who escapes to the woods for a camping trip in hopes of finding a moment for the perfect proposal. The couple, Zoe and Perry, were played by Ellie Gruber and Dylan Foede.
Despite Zoe’s best efforts, Perry is continuously distracted by making sure the campsite is perfect for him to pop the question, and every time he turns his back, a new interruption walks into the campsite.
The interruptions began with Red Riding Hood, played by Claire Mundt, wandering through the camp looking for company and stealing the packed lunch Zoe had prepared for Perry and herself after Perry made a trip to the car to grab a forgotten item.
When Perry returns to see all the food gone, he offers to go pick berries for them. As soon as he leaves camp, Robin Hood, played by Ben Jachimec, makes an appearance looking to woo Zoe by offering her flowers and adventure. However, Zoe insists that she only has eyes for Perry and attempts to get Robin Hood to leave before Perry returns.
The next campsite interruption comes after Perry leaves once again to go pick roses for Zoe. A group of “safety squirrels” with their troop leader march into camp to inspect it for safety concerns. As they rummage through Zoe and Perry’s campsite they tell Zoe stories about their lives including ex-boyfriends, their disobedient behaviors that earned them a spot as a safety squirrel, and an uncle with clear misfortunes.
The three safety squirrels were Mel played by Cass Gleason, Sam played by Reese Foede, and Jess played by Alyssa Voight. The safety squirrels’s troop leader, Shirley, was played by Winnie Sjoquist.
Some of the other interruptions include Morgan played by Faith Anderson and Neil played by Griffin Sager filming a documentary, Skylar played by Winnie Sjoquist and Reece also played by Griffin Sager filming as they search for a mythical bird, lumberjack Casey played by Ben Jachimiec on his way to chop down a large oak tree, Francis the environmentalist and protester played by Claire Mundt following Casey to protest him chopping down the tree, Addison the scientist played by Cass Gleason, and finally a large group of clowns played by Winnie Sjoquist, Reese Foede, Alyssa Voight, Faith Anderson, and Griffin Sager.
After all of the interruptions settle down and Perry and Zoe finally have a moment to themselves, Perry pops the question, proposing to Zoe with a playing card rolled up to fit like a ring since Perry forgot the ring at his home.
Campsite Chaos concluded with Zoe accepting Perry’s proposal and the cast of the play returning to the stage for the curtain call and final bow.
Other team members involved in making the one act play possible are director Debbie Johnson, JT King on lights, stage manager Ellie Jachimiec, and stage manager Kaela Oestreich.
Following its public performance, the one act team took Campsite Chaos to the Mississippi 8 One Act Play Festival in Monticello on Saturday, Jan. 21 where it received a star performance.
Actors who received all-conference honors were Dylan Foede, Ben Jachimiec, and Cass Gleason.
The group will be moving on to compete in the 7AA South Sub-Sections in Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 28.
