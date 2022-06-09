Princeton High School honors its graduating seniors

Princeton High School seniors walked into their gym as students for the last time Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. for their graduation ceremony.
The graduates’ family, friends, and relatives joined them for the celebration by filling the stands and cheering them on as they marched to their seats to the sounds of the Princeton symphonic winds band playing the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Once seated, Principal Barb Muckenhirn welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremony and introduced graduate and student council president Alex Frantesl to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Principal Muckenhirn then introduced the class salutatorian, Owen Haubenschild, who presented the Salutatorian Welcome speech.
“On behalf of the class of 2022, I would like to welcome all of our teachers, families, and friends to our graduation,” Haubenschild said. “I would also like to extend a congratulations to all of my fellow classmates on their accomplishments over the years. We have made it a long way together, and today is the day where we are recognized for our hard work.”
Haubenschild went on to say that after graduation, the class of 2022 will no longer be students of Princeton High school, but rather high school graduates.
“In one way or another, our lives will change. Whether you are pursuing higher education or entering the workforce or the military, it will be different. We have experienced change before, as we have transitioned from school to school, but this will be a different type of change,” Haubenschild said. “We will not be with the same people that we have been with for most of our life. We may be in a different place and we will have new responsibilities. While this sounds intimidating, this change will be a good thing. It is a change that everyone experiences. It is a transition into adulthood.”
To conclude his speech, Haubenschild said that while they all might embark on different journeys, they should remember where they came from, and no matter where they end up, they will always be the PHS class of 2022.
Following the Salutatorian Welcome, graduates who were members of the symphonic winds band joined their band mates in playing “Crown Imperial” by William Walton, arranged by Bocook, and directed by James Baxter.
Principal Muckenhirn then approached the stand once again to introduce the class valedictorian, Adam Euteneuer, for his Valedictorian Address.
“I’m honored to be here tonight, although it feels a little ironic that the reward for earning the title of valedictorian is writing and delivering one more speech,” Euteneuer said.
Euteneuer then went on to explain how every year the student council chooses a theme for the year and this year they chose the theme “seize every opportunity,” which he used to reminisce on some of the memories he and his classmates share.
“Back in third grade, a snow plow hit our school. We had a few extra days off, which was pretty great. After that we attended school at New Life Church for a week or two. It wasn’t the best situation, but definitely something we will all remember,” Euteneuer said.
One of the other memories Euteneuer mentioned was how they had been sent home and how their schooling changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While this was a difficult situation for everyone, I think we all took the opportunity to become more self-motivated, to advocate for ourselves when we had questions, and become better at time management,” Euteneuer said.
Euteneuer also brought up many other fun memories such as their class trip to Deep Portage and field trips throughout the years.
“My hope for all of you in the future is to accept the opportunities that are right in front of you, and that you also search out the opportunities that might be less obvious or seemingly too difficult,” Euteneuer said. “We are all about to start a new stage in life. Some of us are starting jobs, others are joining the military, and others are going onto more schooling. You will all find yourselves in situations that are uncomfortable. Believe in yourself and do whatever it takes to succeed and grow. You never know where those things will lead or what you will learn about yourself in the process.”
Euteneuer finished off his speech by thanking the school board, superintendent, administration, teachers, parents, and family on behalf of the class of 2022 for their support in getting them to graduation.
As the applause from Euteneuer’s speech died down, faculty speaker and high school English teacher Padraic McMahon took to the stage after being selected for the role by the graduating class.
McMahon started teaching at Princeton High School four years ago, the same year the class of 2022 became freshmen.
McMahon began his speech by making a sarcastic joke about him missing the graduates once they are gone.
“I was in English 12A when a student looked at me and she said, ‘Hey, McMahon, you’ve had us since we were freshman and now we’re seniors,’ which is true, and she said, ‘When we graduate and we leave, are you going to miss us?’ I said no. She was sad,” McMahon said. “I went on to elaborate and said when you got here, you weren’t complete. Sure, you had a lot of things going for you, you were very energetic, you were very driven, but like a puzzle with a pile of pieces on the side, you had everything necessary to create a perfect picture — you just needed some work. But you put that work in and I’m glad to say that you are closer to graduating ready than you have ever been before.”
McMahon continued with the puzzle metaphor in stating that there were still three more puzzle pieces, or lessons, the students needed to learn from him before they could graduate. The first lesson being to take their shot.
“There’s nothing worse in this life than wasted talent. We are way more capable than we tell ourselves, and at times we let that voice of doubt be louder than our voice of determination,” McMahon said. “The problem is you think you have a category of things you think you’re supposed to do, and you have a category of wants and dreams and you say that is optional. Today that has to end. Today you have to do everything you can to turn those dreams back into expectations.”
He then pointed out how he hoped the graduates would fail in life so that they can learn to fail and keep going because humans were designed to fail.
The second lesson he wanted the graduates to learn was not to make any more excuses.
“Any failures, any weaknesses, any inability you have developed over these last few years, you leave all of that at the door on your way out. You have my permission and my insistence to make sure that these are not the excuses for your lack of success moving forward,” McMahon said. “From now on, you decide who you want to be and you become that person, no limitations, no excuses.”
For his last lesson, he said the students were accustomed to the things they needed being provided for them, but the very next day they would be on their own.
“You have all the skills, the talent, to find the things that’ll make you happy and to find the things that’ll make you successful in life,” McMahon said. “More than anything else, I hope you find yourself. I hope someday soon you take a solid look in the mirror, know who you are, know what you are capable of, and you are proud of that person.”
McMahon wrapped up his speech by referring back to his opening words and his joke about not missing the students once they graduate.
“This speech has been 99% truthful. I’m going to wholeheartedly miss every single one of you,” McMahon said. “So thank you for being the people you have been.”
The Princeton High School concert choir then took to the stage alongside its graduating members to sing “This Little Light of Mine” arranged by Paul J. Christiansen and directed by Charles Moe before Principal Muckenhirn presented the class of 2022 as graduates.
Each student took their turn walking across the stage to receive their diploma, many of them sporting large smiles across their faces.
Once all of the graduates were back in their seats, they were announced officially graduated and the students threw their graduation caps up in the air in celebration.
Finally the symphonic winds played the graduates out of the gym to the sound of the “Recessional.”
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.