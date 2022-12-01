Head coach: Nikki Van Der Zwaag and Jennine Martindale
2021-2022 season: Despite seeing the season come to an end in the Section 7A meet for the team with no Princeton gymnasts advancing to the state meet, it was still a step in the right direction for the Tigers, said coach Nikki Van Der Zwaag.
“It was a really good transitional and learning year for us and the team,” she said.
Key returners: The duo of Sammi Johnson and Lainey Braaten are set to carry the load for the Tigers this season, said Van Der Zwaag.
“Those two are our captains and I expect to see some really fun things from them.”
Joining the two has Daisy Taylor and Natalie Lawrence as some other names to watch for as the quartet are all hungry to win.
“They are all good solid competitors,” said Van Der Zwaag.
What to watch for: Even with the four back from last season, the Tigers remain a young team with very little representation from the upper class.
“We still are a young team, we have no seniors this year and not only that, we have a lot of new girls coming to the team,” said Van Der Zwaag.
Battling past that youth, the coach still expects the team to make a run at breaking the school record for scoring after finding its footing as the season progresses.
“There’s going to be a lot of learning in the first couple meets but I think once we find our groove it’s going to be a fun season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.