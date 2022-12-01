Head coach: Nikki Van Der Zwaag and Jennine Martindale

2021-2022 season: Despite seeing the season come to an end in the Section 7A meet for the team with no Princeton gymnasts advancing to the state meet, it was still a step in the right direction for the Tigers, said coach Nikki Van Der Zwaag.

WSS P GYM.jpg

The Princeton Tigers will trot out another young team into the 2022-2023 gymnastics season.
Load comments