In the tough Mississippi 8, if the Princeton girls basketball team doesn’t come ready, it’s easy for the team to suffer through a couple losses, said coach Rob Lark.

“Our conference is pretty tough where you are going to play those three, four, five good teams in a row,” he said, as Princeton had lost four of its past five Mississippi 8 games into Tuesday, Feb. 14, against St. Francis, followed by a contest three nights later against North Branch.

Larkin Adickes pressures the ball during the Tigers 83-63 win over St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 
Princeton’s Sadie Meyer races down the court after a turnover by the Saints.
