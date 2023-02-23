In the tough Mississippi 8, if the Princeton girls basketball team doesn’t come ready, it’s easy for the team to suffer through a couple losses, said coach Rob Lark.
“Our conference is pretty tough where you are going to play those three, four, five good teams in a row,” he said, as Princeton had lost four of its past five Mississippi 8 games into Tuesday, Feb. 14, against St. Francis, followed by a contest three nights later against North Branch.
The Tigers, righting the ship, put to rest some of those struggles against the conference, picking up an 83-63 win over the Saints and carried that run into a 49-40 win against North Branch.
“It was really good for us and really good for the girls to get some confidence after these last two games,” said Lark. Both games were played on the road for Princeton.
Surging to the 20-point victory over the Saints, the second string of the contests didn’t get off to the best start for the Tigers as the team struggled out of the gates against the Vikings.
Princeton’s energy on one side of the court was there but the other left something to be desired versus the Vikings, said Lark.
“Defensively, I thought we were very solid, but we struggled to get the ball in the hoop,” he said.
With those struggles on the offensive end, the Tigers found themselves trailing by six points following the opening 18 minutes, mustering only 16 points in the frame.
Back for the second half, Princeton changed things up, resulting in some turnovers leading to offense for team to help the sputtering offense.
“In the second half, we were able to speed up the tempo a little bit and start to force them into making mistakes,” he said, adding moving some players around for the team’s press while going small helped jump start the team.
Finding that cohesion on the offensive end, Princeton scored 33 points, doubling their offensive output in the first half, as the defense stayed stout to help the Tigers take the lead and hold on in the 9-point win.
Lillian Tidrick, Willa Waytashek and Sadie Meyer each reached double-digits in the scoring column for the Tigers as the trio netted 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The two wins followed a 4-game losing streak by the Tigers, moving the team to 9-15 on the year into the last week of the regular season for the club.
If Princeton can handle business on the week, the Tigers can lock up the third-seed in the Section 5AAA Playoffs.
“We do think that we are in a good position to get a home playoff game, which will be great for our young team,” Lark said.
Looming large in the chances of Princeton do so is the regular season finale, where Princeton will battle section and conference foe in Chisago Lakes.
A win versus the Wildcats will all but guarantee that home game where a loss leaves uncertainty where Princeton will be seeded.
The Tigers and Wildcats are set to tip off Friday, Feb. 24, at 5:45 p.m. at Princeton High School in the game with large playoff implications.
