Hosting their signature event, the Tiger Archery program’s Princeton FROZEN Open shot into town over the weekend as the two-day tournament was hosted on Feb. 10-11, with over 900 archers taking aim at the Princeton Middle School.
Princeton fell just short claiming the title in the meet, placing second via its score of 3,333 as Lakes International Language Academy edged the Tigers for first place. Also in attendance was the Milaca Wolves, who placed seventh in the field.
A trio of seniors powered the Tigers to the second place finish as Merissa Whitcomb, Hayden Blood and Dillon Taylor all excelled in their respective fields.
Whitcomb, for the girls’ side, tied for first in the field after scoring 290 and hitting 20 10s for the day.
For the Princeton’s boys, Blood earned eighth after shooting his way to 286 while Taylor came in just behind him at 282 for tenth.
For Milaca, Jaime Pouliot secured 12th via her 282 along with Ethan Asher coming in 14th by his score of 281.
Middle school had the Wolves ahead of the Tigers as the two teams finished fourth and 14th, respectively.
For the youngest members of the archery competition, Milaca clawed its way to first, edging out Becker for the top spot.
Ella Yatckoske, a fifth grader for the Wolves, shot true as she stole the show for the young girls by taking the top spot with 271. The 271 was 15 points better than the second place score.
Turning from the Princeton FROZEN Open, the Wolves got its chance to take the spotlight as the Milaca Invitational loomed with competition starting Feb. 17 and completing the next day. Milaca’s invite is set to kick off at on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Milaca Public Schools.
