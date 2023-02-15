Hosting their signature event, the Tiger Archery program’s Princeton FROZEN Open shot into town over the weekend as the two-day tournament was hosted on Feb. 10-11, with over 900 archers taking aim at the Princeton Middle School.

Sports P A FROZEN Open.jpg

Archers from all over the state took aim at the Princeton FROZEN Open, hosted this past weekend at the Princeton Middle School. 

Princeton fell just short claiming the title in the meet, placing second via its score of 3,333 as Lakes International Language Academy edged the Tigers for first place. Also in attendance was the Milaca Wolves, who placed seventh in the field.

