Princeton FFA attends national convention, receives three star award for its work

Ten Princeton High School students traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention to receive an award for being a three star chapter. From Left to right are Rylee Taylor, Alexis Hemish, Boyd Hatfield-Rogers, Faith Anderson, Sophia Coil, Dylan Dement, advisor Kristin Duden, Elizabeth Kulkey, Shaelyn Knox-Werk, Joey Kreuser, and Peter Skiba.

Princeton High School’s FFA chapter recently traveled 12 hours by bus to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention.

The group of ten students and one advisor boarded the bus for an almost five day round-trip to personally accept an award for earning three stars in the 2022 National Awards Program. The trip began on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and ended around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 when their bus dropped them off at Princeton High School.

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

