Princeton FFA attends national convention, receives three star award for its work

Princeton High School’s FFA chapter recently traveled 12 hours by bus to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention.
The group of ten students and one advisor boarded the bus for an almost five day round-trip to personally accept an award for earning three stars in the 2022 National Awards Program. The trip began on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and ended around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 when their bus dropped them off at Princeton High School.
Three stars is the highest ranking a chapter can receive and it is earned by successfully completing a program of activities set by the National Chapters Award Program. The activities are designed to encourage members to grow as individuals, to work as a team, and to serve others.
To qualify for the three star award, the Princeton FFA chapter created a poster board full of all the projects and activities they completed over the year to be sent to the state level. Once approved at the state level, it is sent to the national level where they were judged and earned the three star ranking.
Once the Princeton FFA students reached the convention, they attended the award ceremony and were recognized as a three star chapter. Outside of the awards, the convention provided the students with multiple learning and scholarship opportunities through visiting with different businesses and colleges. Multiple workshops and sessions were also offered to the students to learn more about different fields and skill sets.
The ten Princeton FFA students who attended the convention were Faith Anderson, Sophia Coil, Dylan Dement, Boyd Hatfield-Rogers, Alexis Hemish, Shaelyn Knox-Werk, Joey Kreuser, Elizabeth Kulkey, Peter Skiba, and Rylee Taylor. The students were accompanied by FFA advisor Kristin Reiman Duden.
Below are responses from six of the students who attended the convention reflecting on the experience and their time in FFA.
Q: What grade are you in and what role do you play in FFA?
Faith Anderson: 11th grade and the secretary.
Sophia Coil: 11th grade and the president.
Alexis Hemish: 11th grade and the treasurer.
Joey Kreuser: 11th grade and the treasurer and chapter leader.
Elizabeth Kulkey: 11th grade and the reporter.
Peter Skiba: 11th grade and the vice president.
Q: Why did you decide to join FFA?
Anderson: “When I started in FFA, I started because my best friend was vice president and she convinced me to join. I’m really glad that she did because it’s been a blast,” Anderson said. “I’ve got to meet new people and you always know there’s going to be an FFA meeting and you’re always looking forward to it, it’s always a blast. You don’t even really have to know much about agriculture to be in FFA, which is really nice.”
Coil: “When I started in FFA, I was in ninth grade and I didn’t know we had an FFA program until my eighth grade year when they came to our class and talked about FFA. When I got to high school, I realized FFA sounded really cool because I grew up on a 10 acre farm,” Coil said. “My first year was really intimidating because they were talking about state and contests and I thought you had to be so good at those things to go. Then the next year I got into the contests and I realized that we are taught everything, you don’t have to know everything and you can take some of your friends and do it for fun things. It was a real turning point because I realized you don’t have to know everything to join something, you can learn as you go and it was a big part of learning to go out and do stuff to get out of my comfort zone.”
Hemish: “It was something that I was interested in because I wanted to do something in agriculture. I think that FFA is a way to expanding your learning on agriculture and helping in the community,” Hemish said.
Kreuser: “Last year was my first year here in Princeton and I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to make friends as quickly because everyone would have known each other since they were little,” Kreuser said. “Then I was in Lupkes’s (Princeton High School agriculture educator and FFA advisor) class and I heard Peter and Sophia talking about FFA and it sounded like fun so I decided to try it. Now I’m sitting here as an officer and FFA has been one of the best parts of high school so far.”
Kulkey: “When I first started FFA, I was in Lupkes’s floral class and when that ended, I got an email from Lupkes saying I should try out our FFA floral culture competition, and I thought I might as well give it a shot because it’s something I like doing. I did really well in that and ever since that competition, I went to almost every meeting I could. FFA is something that just brightens my day whenever I have a meeting, and I’m now the reporter,” Kulkey said.
Skiba: “I joined FFA when I was in ninth grade, and with that, it was my first year coming to Princeton, so I didn’t know anyone. My parents kind of told me about it (FFA) and how much fun they had, then I figured I wanted to try because it was something I had interest in,” Skiba said. “Now, I’m involved in competitions and I’m an officer. I can’t imagine my life without FFA.”
Q: What has been your favorite project or activity to participate in since you have been involved in FFA?
Anderson: “I would say my favorite one is, if you are in FFA, you get an opportunity to work in the state fair and the miracle of birth center. There’s different opportunities you can sign up for with each animal. I was in the swine area taking care of little baby piglets learning so many facts about them and people would ask you about the facts. It was cool to share the information you just learned, too,” Anderson said. “It was also very cool, I had a favorite pig and he would lay upside down (in your arms) and I called him Otto even though you aren’t supposed to name them.”
Coil: “One of our biggest ones (projects) that we do is the county fair. We have a barn at the county fair and it’s big with all of our FFA members. Everyone really enjoys it,” Coil said. “We come and we have a few animals, a combine simulator, a garden area, and a bunch of games for the kids. Everybody comes through and they don’t always know what FFA is and they’re surprised by how much we do.”
Hemish: “I liked doing concession stands at football games,” Hemish said. Hemish then went on to share one of her favorite FFA memories. “We went to this officer’s retreat where we went to a farmhouse down in southern Minnesota and stayed there. I heard that some people went hiking in the river, and did a messy kick-ball.”
Kreuser: “Before our December meeting we have a Friends-giving, it’s like Thanksgiving with your friends,” Kreuser said. “Before the meeting we come in after school for a meal and we get to cook all the food based on our own recipes and have a little competition to see who cooks the best food with their recipes.”
Kulkey: Kulkey shared the same favorite FFA project/activity as Coil, working the FFA barn at the Mille Lacs County Fair. She went on to explain why. “With the kids too, they get to walk around the FFA building and learn about what we do and seeing their smiles, it just brightens our day,” Kulkey said.
Skiba: “I have three main favorites. I would say one of them is when I got to show animals through FFA at the state fair. This year they put me next to someone that I became friends with,” Skiba said. “I like the corn drive and just going around to see how we can actually help out the community and how it benefits the community and our state. My last thing is doing competitions and I do dairy evaluations.”
Q: What was your favorite part about attending the National FFA Convention?
Anderson: “My favorite part is probably meeting the new people and when everyone’s there at the convention in basically the exact same outfit (called the sea of blue for their matching blue FFA jackets),” Anderson said. “It’s fun to see what state people are from and what town. There were people that went around and took pictures to try and get every state from the jackets. It’s cool to see how many people have the same interests as you. Even walking around the city, we saw so many blue jackets.”
Coil: “I very much enjoyed seeing the national officers because that just shows you how far you can advance in FFA. Most of the time you just think it’s in high school, but it does advance farther than that and you get so many opportunities in hearing everyone’s stories about how it’s taking them places is really cool,” Coil said.
Hemish: “I liked the general sessions are just hearing all the stories during it,” Hemish said.
Kreuser: “I liked walking around getting to talk to everyone from different states and learn how we’re similar and different based on where we are from,” Kreuser said.
Kulkey: “My favorite part was just walking around and seeing all of the opportunities that we could have in the future just based on agriculture. Also, just meeting new people and having a closer bond with our chapter,” Kulkey said.
Skiba: “My favorite part, I would say everything, but the thing that stuck out to me was meeting all these new people and talking to them. It’s kind of interesting to see how we all come together,” Skiba said.
