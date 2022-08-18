It was just one of those days for the Princeton Panthers.
“Guys have a bad game, it happens but it is unfortunate when it happens to be such a meaningful game,” said Princeton manager John Patnode.
Getting another crack at adding their name to the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament after suffering a 7-2 loss to the Isanti Redbirds two nights prior, with the winner of the contest punching a ticket to the postseason party, the Panthers battled against the Hinckley Knights on Aug. 14 at Solheim Veterans Field.
But unfortunately for the Panthers, the game featured some uncharacteristic miscues, resulting in a season ending 7-3 loss by the hands of the Knights to push the team out of the Region 1C Tournament. Princeton racked up five errors in the ballgame against Hinckley, allowing four unearned runs to cross home plate.
“Baseball is a simple game. When you don’t do those simple things like play clean in the field, pitchers throw strikes and batters swing at good pitches, those odds of winning decrease,” said Patnode.
“That’s the beauty and the curse of baseball,” he added.
Seeing the second-seeded Redbirds knock the top-seeded Panthers to Sunday to set up Princeton to play the single team who advanced out of Saturday’s elimination games.
Knocked to the elimination bracket after a 10-0 loss on Aug. 7 by Princeton, Hinckley battled back with a 10-6 win over the Mora Blue Devils, followed by 6-2 win over Ramsey to get the rematch against the Panthers.
Key to the Knights’ run was the saving of their ace pitcher in Ben Sickler, preparing for the Sunday morning showdown against Princeton. Matching up Sickler with Princeton’s top pitcher in Damon Rademacher, runs figured to come at a premium in the ball game. The contest would be the Knights’ third time seeing Rademacher this season.
For the first three innings, that held to be true as both Sickler and Rademacher danced out of danger to keep the game scoreless into the fourth. Then the defensive woes began for Princeton.
Using an error and passed ball, the following two-out single to centerfield allowed the game’s first run to be scored by the Knights.
Princeton looked to immediately answer, getting singles by Dan Voce and Nolan Spence to open the bottom of the fourth. Moving the runners over with a sacrifice bunt, the Panthers looked primed to pounce, but Sickler found a way to escape the jam with a lineout by Tyson Dusosky and groundout by Gehrig Scheffel ending the threat.
After a quiet fifth inning, Hinckley again used an extra out to get to Rademacher. Opening the frame with an error by the defense, the Knights used it to spearhead a three run inning to build their lead to 4-0.
The Panthers did answer with a run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Dusosky single to left field to score Voce, but could not creep any closer at 4-1.
Hinckley’s bats repeated the damage from the sixth inning, scoring three more runs and taking the commanding 7-1 advantage. The 7-1 score held into the bottom of the ninth.
Though getting a pair of RBI singles in the ninth by Tanner Kinney and Jake Carlson, the Panthers’ comeback attempt fell short as a groundout ended the ball game and the Princeton season.
Sickler’s complete game effort earned him the victory from the mound. Rademacher on the other hand, took the loss, going eight innings, allowing seven runs, three earned while striking out nine. The loss was Rademacher’s first of the season for the Panthers.
Spence went three for four in the ball game with three singles, while Kinney and Voce each picked up two hits at the plate. The Panthers’ offense left eight runners on base in the loss.
The contest against Hinckley was the third of the season for the Panthers, in which Princeton won the first two, outscoring the Knights 19-4 in the two previous efforts.
“One time out of three chances, Hinckley beat us and it just happen to be the game to clinch state,” said Patnode.
Princeton’s season ended at 18-6 overall.
Though falling short a state berth, the Panthers will root for Isanti and Hinckley to represent the Eastern Minny League strongly, said Patnode.
“We give our best wishes to the Isanti Redbirds and Hinckley Knights and hope that they represent us well.”
Isanti edges Hinckley for seeding
Following the Knights contest against the Panthers, Isanti and Hinckley played for state seeding.
The Redbirds beat the Knights 4-1 to claim the top seed from Region 1C.
Rademacher drafted
After the contest between the Redbirds and Knights, the two teams drafted three pitchers each to help booster the rotations for the state tournament.
Hinckley grabbed Panthers’ ace in Rademacher to help with the run. The Knights also added Chase Oslin from Quamba and Tanner Vogel of Ramsey.
Isanti selected Jimmy Skroch and Jordan Axberg of the North Branch Nighthawks, along with St. Francis’s Max Spitzer.
The Class C State Tournament begins on Aug. 19, and will be played at Dundas, Miesville and Faribault.
The Redbirds earned a bye and will play the winner of Gaylord Islanders and the Brownton on Aug. 28 in Dundas. As for the Knights, they will be in action on Aug. 21 and face the Richmond Royals in Miesville.
Panthers enter offseason
Turning their backs to the 2022 season, the Panthers know the 2023 season will feature a good portion of the team that helped Princeton to the 18-win mark and just a single game away from state.
“We have guys that are going to continue to be committed to the Panthers for seasons to come,” said Patnode.
With that mix coming back, Princeton will now eagerly await the chance to compete again come next spring as it will no doubt look to battle for another possible state berth.
