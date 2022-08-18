Sports P TB Panthers fall.jpg

A fly ball drops between Panthers’ Tanner Kinney and Tyson Dusosky during the contest versus the Isanti Redbirds on Aug. 12 in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Region 1C Tournament.  

It was just one of those days for the Princeton Panthers.

“Guys have a bad game, it happens but it is unfortunate when it happens to be such a meaningful game,” said Princeton manager John Patnode.

Sam Archer pitches during the Panthers contest against the Redbirds. 
