IMG_3589.JPG

Lukas Abrahamson goes for the ball during Princeton and DeLaSalle's contest on Wednesday night in the Minnesota State High School League's Class AA Quarterfinal. The Tigers fell 2-1 to the Islanders.

 Photo by Michael Pappas Union-Times

The Princeton boys soccer season came to an end on Wednesday night, after falling to DeLaSalle in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Quarterfinals by a 2-1 score. The game was held at the neutral site of Monticello High School.

The Islanders, seeded second in the 8-team bracket of the tournament, controlled a majority of the possession in the first half but was unable to solve the stout Princeton defense as the game headed to halftime scoreless.

