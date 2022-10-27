The Princeton boys soccer season came to an end on Wednesday night, after falling to DeLaSalle in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Quarterfinals by a 2-1 score. The game was held at the neutral site of Monticello High School.
The Islanders, seeded second in the 8-team bracket of the tournament, controlled a majority of the possession in the first half but was unable to solve the stout Princeton defense as the game headed to halftime scoreless.
Returning from the break, the Tigers again held DeLaSalle scoreless, thanks to several strong saves by Princeton goalkeeper Ben Kelzer, while mixing in some more chances offensively. Those opportunities for the Tigers paid off as Payton Dokken broke the scoreless tie, sneaking a shot past the Islanders goalie just inside the corner of the net to give upset-minded Princeton the 1-0 lead with under 20 minutes to go in the contest.
However, the Islanders came roaring back. DeLasalle netted the game-tying goal with 12:35 left in the contest. Minutes later, a foul deep in the Tigers end allowed a free-kick by the Islanders with DeLaSalle capitalizing on the chance to take the 2-1 lead with 4:16 remaining.
From there, the Islanders held on to advance to the State Semifinals, sending Princeton home. The berth into the state tournament was the Tigers first in program history.
The loss ended the season for the Tigers at 12-7-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.