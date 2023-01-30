Heading to North Branch on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Princeton wrestling team flexed its muscles, dominating the Vikings to the tune of a 65-15 victory for the Tigers.

Sports P W dominates North Branch.jpg

Princeton’s Noah Vanderbeek wrestled his way to a third place finish in the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic.

Princeton was aided in the dual versus North Branch by Vikings’ forfeits as the team handed the Tigers an extra 30 points via open weights.

Load comments