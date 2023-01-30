Heading to North Branch on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Princeton wrestling team flexed its muscles, dominating the Vikings to the tune of a 65-15 victory for the Tigers.
Princeton was aided in the dual versus North Branch by Vikings’ forfeits as the team handed the Tigers an extra 30 points via open weights.
Though the Tigers romped to the win, the dual opened in favor of the Mississippi 8 opponent with North Branch picking up a pin at 106-pounds for the early 6-0 lead. While Levi Thompson earned some easy points on a no-contest at 113, the Vikings kept applying the pressure to build their lead to 15-6.
It was all Princeton the rest of the way, however, as the Tigers scored the match’s last 59 points in a mixture of forfeits by North Branch and big points scored by the Princeton wrestlers. Isaac Thompson, Ethan Ballweber, Will Schultz, William Hovis, Bryce Haubenschild and Kevin Boeke all earned pins at their respective weights to help power Princeton.
The Tigers’ victory moved the team to 5-6 in duals on the season as Princeton inched closer to the .500 mark.
Princeton’s week of wrestling continued as the squad traveled to Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 21 for the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic.
Tigers place second over the border
In the invitational featuring over 20 teams, Princeton fell just short of a title, placing second to Stillwater on the day. The Ponies earned 227 points to the Tigers’ 191.5 to claim the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic championship.
Helping Princeton to its placement had a pair of seniors in Tyler Wells and Parker Adkins as both stood on top of the podium once the dust settled.
Wells, at 132-pounds, earned first place after two wins via technical fall, followed by a 14-6 major decision victory to take the title. Wells’ day also earned him Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.
As for Adkins, three wins pushed the 160-pound wrestler into the first place match. Facing a foe from River Falls, Adkins fought to first after a 13-2 triumph by major decision.
Just missing out on joining Wells and Adkins had Ethan Ballweber and Riley Paetznick-Huhtala as the duo each came in second.
Following the action in Wisconsin, the Tigers will next hit the mats on Thursday, Jan. 26. Princeton is tasked with a trip to Pierz for a triangular against the Pioneers and Mora Mustangs. The wrestling is slated to start at 5 p.m.
