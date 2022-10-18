The Princeton boys soccer team went on the road, playing spoiler by upsetting St. Francis in the Section 6AA Semifinals by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night on the Saints’ field. St. Francis was seeded second in the section while the Tigers earned the third seed.
A defensive battle was played through much of the duration of the contest, including a scoreless first 30 minutes to open the contest. It wasn’t until a deflected shot was able to sneak by Princeton goalie Ben Kelzer with 9:48 to go in the first half that either team found the back of the net.
Almost as quickly as the Saints pulled ahead, the Tigers answered with a Timmy Donnay score 46 seconds later to tie the game right back up at 1-1. The score held into halftime.
Back after the break, the grind of the battle between the two Mississippi 8 rivals continued with both looking for the go-ahead goal. Donnay again came up big for the Tigers.
The senior snuck a shot just inside the corner of the net, pushing the team ahead 2-1, leaving 21:47 left in the game for St. Francis to try score the equalizer.
Getting several good opportunities to do so, Kelzer and the rest of the Princeton defense withstood the challenge by the Saints, holding on for the 2-1 win.
Donnay netted both of the goals in the win while Noah Feneis and Cole Olson assisted on the scores.
The victory got some revenge for the Tigers, as St. Francis defeated the Tigers 2-1 in overtime earlier in the season.
Princeton moved to 11-6-1 on the season, 10-1-1 when allowing less than two goals. With the win, the Tigers will play in a section championship for the third straight season.
The Tigers will take on another Mississippi 8 foe in Becker in the Section 6AA Championship, which is scheduled for Thursday, at St. Michael-Albertville.
Becker comes into the game after a shocking top-seeded Willmar 2-0 to set up the showdown. Princeton holds a 3-2 overtime victory over the Bulldogs on the season.
The championship will tip off at 5 p.m. at STMA, with a state berth on the line. A victory would seal the Princeton boys soccer program’s first ever berth to the state tournament.
