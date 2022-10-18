The Princeton boys soccer team went on the road, playing spoiler by upsetting St. Francis in the Section 6AA Semifinals by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night on the Saints’ field. St. Francis was seeded second in the section while the Tigers earned the third seed.

IMG_2971.JPG

The Princeton boys soccer team celebrates after a thrilling 2-1 win over St. Francis, punching the team's ticket to a third straight section final. 

A defensive battle was played through much of the duration of the contest, including a scoreless first 30 minutes to open the contest. It wasn’t until a deflected shot was able to sneak by Princeton goalie Ben Kelzer with 9:48 to go in the first half that either team found the back of the net.

IMG_2932.JPG

Princeton's Timmy Donnay scored both of the Tigers goals in the 2-1 win over the Saints. 
Load comments