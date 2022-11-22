Success is starting to become synonymous with the Princeton clay target team.
Fresh off a state appearance this past spring, the Tigers certainly did not slow down this fall with Princeton matching a first place finish in the standings last season in trap and adding a conference title in skeet to boot.
“It’s a great accomplishment that we’re super proud of,” said Tigers coach Scott Moehlmann.
The Tigers took first place in 1A-Conference 12 by totaling 9358.50, edging out Spring Lake Park for the top spot while Skeet’s 1A-Conference was also won by Princeton as its 961.50 was the highest totaled.
Balance throughout the team was key for the two titles, said Moehlmann.
“There was a balance of some very high performing shooters and consistency across much of the rest of the roster,” he said. “We have a bunch of very talented shooters who consistently shoot high scores and the rest of the roster is rounded out by consistent shooters who we could depend on to shoot solid scores. We had a bunch of athletes place in the top 25 of our conference by gender.”
For trap, the boys were led by Ky Minske, who placed second overall in the league, including shooting 50 straight targets during the season. He was followed closely by Drew Frantesl at third.
Logan Sager (13th), Berkley Bishman (17th), Matthew Leiding (T-18th), Mikey Atwood (T-18th) and Max Kopacek (23rd) rounded things out for the Tigers.
For the other side of the Tigers trap team, Clara Kohanek starred. Kohanek, shooting 75 straight for a stretch, powering to a third place finish. Ashley Cunningham and Shelby Falz followed Kohanek, who placed seventh and 16th, respectively.
Lastly, the Princeton skeet team had Atwood, Minske and Leiding show strong seasons for the Tigers as reason for the top finish. The trio of Atwood, Minske and Leiding placed seventh, eighth and ninth for Princeton.
Closing the fall season with the two titles, the increased rate of success has several contributing factors, said Moehlmann.
Dedication to the growth and betterment of the program is at the top of the list, he said.
“We’ve seen continued success for a while now, and I think the biggest reason for this is the dedication of the athletes and their families.”
“We have so many athletes who dedicate a lot of time and effort to getting to the range and shooting frequently and regularly. Consistency is key in this sport, and that extra practice translates to high scores at our weekly competitions,” he added, also praising the booster club and coaching staff that spends time behind the scenes to help the program succeed.
Now as the Tigers head into the offseason, expect Princeton to return this spring, with sights set on another state berth for the team.
