Princeton City Council reviews city job classes and pay

During the Princeton City Council meeting on Thursday, April 27, the council received the results of a classification-compensation study conducted by Flaherty & Hood - a Minnesota legal and legislative advocate - for the city and its employees.

The study looked at the city’s job descriptions and pay ranges to see if they match city and legal requirements along with the achievements of the city’s mission and objectives. Once the results of the study are completed, Flaherty & Hood then help the city implement and improve upon its job classifications and compensations.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

