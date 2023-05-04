Princeton City Council reviews city job classes and pay

During the Princeton City Council meeting on Thursday, April 27, the council received the results of a classification-compensation study conducted by Flaherty & Hood - a Minnesota legal and legislative advocate - for the city and its employees.
The study looked at the city’s job descriptions and pay ranges to see if they match city and legal requirements along with the achievements of the city’s mission and objectives. Once the results of the study are completed, Flaherty & Hood then help the city implement and improve upon its job classifications and compensations.
Flaherty & Hood’s project manager and compensation consultant Rachel Parker attended the council meeting virtually and shared the public results and background of the study with the city council before the council entered into a closed session to discuss the implementation of the results.
“We discovered there were 22 job classes (working for the City of Princeton),” Parker said. “To summarize, we collected your data and the market data, then we created a base pay structure that would be more efficient and effective for the City of Princeton. We reviewed your current structure and we discovered that it is not uniform nor consistent which is really important.”
Flaherty & Hood also discovered that the City of Princeton was using the Riley, Dettmann and Kelsey, LLC. system which, according to Parker, is not currently workable because it is informal, lacks an understandable system for job evaluations, and does not provide guidance on job development or job specifications and descriptions.
Flaherty & Hood came to those results based on a review of the city’s compliance with Minnesota’s pay equity act, each job position’s relevance to the city, city recruitment and retention, compensation and base pay ranges, and job descriptions, according to Parker.
“We measure skill, effort, responsibility, and working conditions. Then we establish compensation and a job classification system so that we can reach compliance,” Parker said. “We do a job analysis, job evaluations, market survey, base pay structure, and we implement and come up with a solution.”
Following the results of the study, Flaherty & Hood created a new system for the City of Princeton to implement to help it improve its job classification and compensation.
Flaherty & Hood created a base pay structure for the City of Princeton, updated job descriptions, a job description drafting guide for future jobs, a classification-compensation plan, a base pay structure to be used with the development of future jobs, and a classification-compensation manual.
“The proposed base pay structure ensures that it is internally equitable, legally compliant, externally competitive, and affordable for the City of Princeton,” Parker said. “We’re here to look for a uniform pay structure for you which includes pay grades with ranges based on differentials between pay grades using the predicted pay line.”
After Parker’s presentation, the city council entered into a closed session to discuss the implementation of the results of the classification-compensation study.
The council entered into a closed session because the items to be discussed concerned personnel matters wherein the classification of items discussed outweighed the purpose served by Minnesota’s open-meeting law.
The only items discussed during the closed session were the personnel matter and what action if any should be taken.
