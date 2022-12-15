Princeton City Council looking to increase levy by 8.58 percent for 2023

Princeton City Council’s annual truth in taxation meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8. During which the proposed levy for 2023 is to increase by 8.58 percent.
Taxpayers were provided with the opportunity to ask questions and make comments about the detailed information on tax levies presented to them during the state-mandated public hearing.
City Administrator Michele McPherson presented the council with information on where the city’s money comes from and where it goes before outlining the details of the 2023 proposed levy.
McPherson said the majority of the city’s revenues at 58.6 percent come from taxes such as property taxes, lodging taxes, and cable franchise fees. Of that 58.6 percent, 97 percent of the tax portion of city revenues come from property taxes.
The second largest source of revenue for the city at 35.6 percent are intergovernmental such as the township fire contract, the school resource officer, and LGA.
Personnel costs make up 64.5 percent of the city’s expenditures. This includes wages of employees and insurance and health and worker’s compensation. The second largest expenditure for the city is the purchase of services at 29.3 percent.
The recommended levy for 2023 is looking to increase by 8.58 percent from 2022 or $240,498 excluding the economic development authority fund.
The reasons for the proposed increase are as follows: a health insurance premium increase of 13 percent, a negotiated cost of living increase of 2.5 percent, an increase in Fire Chief Ron Lawrence’s hours from 22 per week to 30 per week, an addition public works staff member, additional monies for classification-compensation wage adjustments, and increases in liability and worker’s compensation premiums.
McPherson then said there will likely be other future budget considerations that could cause increases such as continued increases in health and worker’s compensation insurance, market adjustments in wages, negotiations of two union contracts post 2023, the continued use of financial consultants due to a lack of financial director, inflationary increases for supplies and oil-based products, and systematic infrastructure replacement.
The final levy adoption for the City of Princeton will be during the next city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Princeton City Hall. Taxpayers will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments at that time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.