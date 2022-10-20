Princeton City Council considers ordinance for cannabis products

During the Princeton City Council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, the council conducted the first reading of an ordinance concerning the licensing and sale of cannabinoid products within city limits.
In a previous Sept. city council meeting, a moratorium was approved to temporarily ban the sale of those products throughout Princeton until a year had passed or an ordinance was enacted into city law, whichever came first.
The actions of the Princeton City Council come after the Minnesota Legislature passed a law in July permitting food and beverages containing a maximum of five milligrams of cannabis (THC) per serving to be sold in the state. The THC contents of each package is limited to 50 milligrams and cannot exceed a dosage of 0.3 percent THC.
The new ordinance under consideration by the council falls under ordinance NO. 825 and it currently states that any business looking to sell products containing THC must reside 1,000 feet from a school or commercial daycare and 500 feet from a drug rehabilitation facility.
The ordinance also lists the requirements for businesses and individuals to obtain a license to sell any THC products.
Those interested in obtaining a license must submit an application in writing to the Princeton City Clerk with an accompanying application fee, which is yet to be established, and the license must be re-applied for annually.
All applicants must be over the age of 21 and those under the age of 21 will be prohibited from purchasing THC products.
Only fixed locations will be able to apply for the license and licensure will not be provided to a location within a residential zoning district. Businesses that sell liquor and have an active license to sell liquor will also be prohibited from selling THC products.
Locations with a license to sell THC products must follow the labeling requirements set by the state of Minnesota which include the packaging must clearly list the serving size, the THC profile per serving, a list of ingredients including any major food allergens, the statement “keep this product out of reach of children,” and must not be packaged in a way that is appealing to children.
After the ordinance had been established with each of the council members, concerns were discussed and some changes were made to the presented ordinance.
The first change was to make the possession of THC products by a minor a misdemeanor and if the minor is found to be in possession of those products, they will be properly disposed of.
The other major concern of the Princeton City Council with the presented ordinance involved the sale of the products in locations such as gas stations where minors tend to work as store clerks. The question was raised that if a minor were to work as a store clerk in a business that sells THC products, would they be able to sell those products to customers under the current ordinance?
The council was unable to agree upon a change concerning that scenario.
The Princeton City Council concluded their discussion by approving the changes they made to the presented ordinance.
The ordinance will be discussed further among the council in upcoming city council meetings until all council members agree with the ordinance as presented.
