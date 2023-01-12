Princeton City Council approves transportation plan for potential future developments

During the Princeton City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22, the council approved a transportation plan which outlines the current status of roadways in Princeton and future transportation developments that are recommended in the future as the city continues to grow.
The plan was prompted by the city surpassing a population of 5,000 people in 2021 which qualified the city to become a State Aid City. Cities with municipal state-aid street (MSAS) designations can qualify for dedicated and consistent funding for construction and maintenance purposes.
The transportation plan will serve multiple purposes for the city, but the main goal of the plan is to serve as a tool to develop the city’s transportation network to meet the current and future needs of Princeton.
There are four main sections of the plan, they are the existing roadway conditions, future roadway improvements and network planning, non-motorized transportation, and the implementation of the plan.
Existing roadway conditions
The section of the transportation plan on Princeton’s existing roadway conditions outlined the different types of roadways in the city and provided information on the conditions those roads are currently in.
In October of 2022, the city completed a pavement management plan which involved the inspecting and rating of 29 miles of pavement on the streets in Princeton. The roads were rated on a pavement condition index (PCI) value from zero to 100 with 100 being in perfect condition.
The inspection found that 79 percent of city streets fell within the excellent and good categories, the highest rankings possible, leaving the remaining 21 percent of the roads to fall in the fair, poor, and failed categories. However, less than one percent of the roads failed the inspection.
Future roadway improvements and network planning
One of the main focuses of this section is to outline the already identified roadway improvements by the city, Mille Lacs County, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). This section also identifies the roadways that qualify for MSAS designations, frameworks for future street types, and potential Rum River crossing locations.
Some of the future roadway improvements identified within the city include updating the deteriorating facilities under Seventh Avenue North, multiple bridge deck overlays on Highway 169, and multiple improvements to County Road 3 from County Road 1 in Sherburne County to County Road 31.
The plan then identifies the 10 roadway candidates that qualify for MSAS routes. The City of Princeton will continue to consider potential MSAS routes in addition to or instead of the ones identified in the plan as the city continues to develop in the future.
Finally, this section details two potential Rum River crossings if the city were to continue to grow and require the addition of one of the crossings. Neither location is currently up for consideration, no funding or schedule is in place for the construction of an additional river crossing.
The first location is between 33rd Street on the west and County Road 137 on the east side of the river. This location was pinpointed because the city anticipates future residential developments taking place in that area.
The second location is approximately 0.7 miles south of the existing Highway 95 crossing between the eastern termini of Fifth Street South on the west side and the western termini of Afton Road on the east side. This location was chosen because of the surrounding residential homes and the higher level of developments already existing.
Both locations are designated as a Wild and Scenic River by the MnDNR which places the locations under protections by state legislation. The locations are also surrounded by wetlands and if future development were to take place at either location, additional right-of-way acquisition would be required.
Non-motorized transportation
The transportation plan provides details on the non-motorized transportation within city limits. It outlines the current sidewalks and trails as well as future networks of non-motorized transportation.
Some of the key destinations in Princeton for non-motorized transportation include the area schools, parks and recreation areas, M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, and commercial areas such as downtown Princeton or Walmart.
Multiple locations within the city were identified as areas where new sidewalk connections should be constructed to expand the non-motorized transportation network. Those locations include additional east-west and north-south connections in residential areas north of Highway 95, a loop around the Walmart and Aldi commercial area, additional connections north of Princeton High School, and additional connections south and east of the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds.
Similarly, future trail segments were identified in the plan for the improvement of bicycle and pedestrian connectivity. Those locations include an east-west trail along Highway 95 traveling south through Princeton, two potential tail alignments traveling southwest out of Princeton with one along existing roadways and one through the Princeton Golf Course, and the Great Northern Trail connecting Elk River to Milaca along the Great Northern Railroad and would run through Princeton.
Implementation of the plan
When the time comes for the city to implement any of the potential and planned transportation developments, this section provides guidance, strategies, tools, and practices to assist in those plans.
Resources for roadways, sidewalks, and trails are provided for city officials to review if the projects were to move to a development stage. Funding opportunities and information through state and federal grants are also provided in this section to assist the city if needed.
It is recommended that the transportation plan be reviewed every five to ten years to ensure the information within the plan is up to date based on changes within the city and that it contains accurate information.
For more information about the transportation plan and any of the information within, it can be found on the City of Princeton’s website in the city council’s Dec. 22 agenda packet at https://www.princetonmn.org/services/agendas_and_minutes/city_council.php.
