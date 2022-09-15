Princeton City Council approves THC moratorium, Milaca considering ordinance

The Princeton City Council approved a moratorium on the sale of THC-related products during its Sept. 8 meeting. In contrast, the City of Milaca looks to consider an ordinance to regulate the sale of THCs.
These actions come after the Minnesota Legislature approved a law effective July 1 allowing food and beverages containing a maximum of five milligrams of THC per serving to be sold within the state. The THC content of each package is limited 50 milligrams and cannot exceed a dosage of 0.3 percent THC.
Princeton’s moratorium falls under the ordinance No. 824, which is an interim ordinance prohibiting the acceptance and consideration of applications for new cannabis, THC, and cannabidiol (CBD) sales, testing, manufacturing, and distribution for one year or until the city enacts a new ordinance regulating those sales, whichever comes first.
This decision by the Princeton City Council was made to allow the council more time to study and gather information about THC and cannabis products and craft proper ordinance regulations within the city.
The moratorium will go into effect the week of Sept. 12, the week following the Princeton City Council’s approval of the moratorium.
In the city of Milaca, the city council has moved to consider an ordinance to regulate the sale of THC products. The council held a first reading on the ordinance in a special meeting on Sept. 7.
The ordinance No. 497 comes as an addition to city code Title XI to include THC products.
The ordinance states that businesses interested in selling THC products must be located at least 500 feet from any public school. It must also obtain a license from the city.
When applying for the license to sell THC products, the city will require a fee of $450, the ordinance states.
The storage of THC products must either be behind a counter or other area not freely accessible to customers, or in a storage unit not left open and accessible to the general public.
The final reading of the two ordinances will be held during the Milaca City Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15. If approved, both the THC regulations and the licensing application fee will take effect once the legal notices regarding the ordinances are published in the Union-Times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.