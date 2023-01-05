Princeton Chamber has a new focus with name change - tourism

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism became organization’s new name on Jan. 1
A new year has brought a new mission to Princeton business organization.
When the clock struck midnight on January 1, the former Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce became the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (PACCT).
As a Chamber of Commerce, the organization represented its business members in attracting to area businesses the people who live in Princeton and work in Princeton, said Kim Young, executive director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
In a new year full of new ideas, the PACCT will also be working to attract people outside the community to the wonderful things that are Princeton, Young said.
The PACCT was made possible, in part, by a 3% lodging tax approved by the Princeton City Council. The ordinance was approved on Dec. 8, 2022.
Minnesota State statutes allow cities, towns, and counties on behalf of unorganized townships, to impose up to a 3% if 95 percent of the revenue raised is used for tourism promotion.
In Princeton, the tax will fund local podcasts, a Highway 169 billboard, paid social media, and a new website that went live on January 1, Young said.
On the PACCT’s wish list in the future are hats, shirts and stickers that promote Princeton.
“The idea is to help Princeton become a destination,” Young said.
With attractions such as the city’s splash pad, Rum River Festival, holiday lights and Mini Dazzle Parade, the city parks, Princeton Speedway, and the Mille Lacs County Fair, there is plenty for the PACCT to work with.
As a Chamber, the organization has worked to promote the shop, businesses and events in Princeton. Now that the PACCT can also focus on tourism, there is a much larger mission in play.
“The ultimate goal is to have people first visit Princeton, then move here, enroll in school here and raise their families here,” Young said.
Young says the PACCT is excited for its new future and a new funding source to help promote Princeton.
