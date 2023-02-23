For four straight years, the Mississippi 8 Conference crown has resided in Princeton, under possession of the Tigers boys basketball team.
After dropping this year’s conference opener, Princeton’s reign looked to be in peril as those foes within the league appeared poised to push the proud program from its perch atop the peak.
However, 10 conference games later, the Tigers again will claim yet another conference crown, outright. Princeton earned at least a share via its victory against St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 14, followed by taking the title three days later after a trip to North Branch that resulted in an 86-65 win for the team.
“It’s great, right?” said coach Brett Cloutier on the fifth title in a row. “We’re lucky enough that we have really great, coachable, hardworking kids. We’ve have had some really good basketball players, but we haven’t had a bunch of Division I or Division II basketball players that come through and have carried it; it’s been a collective effort from the players to the coaching staff to the youth coaches, to all the stake holders being involved.”
Like many times before during the run of success in the conference, North Branch was more than ready to play Tigers, looking to possibly knock off the top-10 ranked Tigers, as the team sits at among the state’s best in Class AAA.
The Vikings spearheaded that effort into a 7-2 start and a 13-8 lead against the Tigers with over five minutes off the clock to begin the game.
“North Branch came out, they hit some shots and were flying around and did a really nice job defensively,” Cloutier said.
Sparked by a 7-0 run put together by Zach Andresen, who hit a straightaway 3-pointer, a pair of free throws and a finish in transition, the Tigers recovered from that initial punch to take a lead that they held on to for the remainder of first half. Princeton’s lead sat at eight points into the break.
A lightning quick flurry out of the half with six points in 47 seconds built that advantage into double digits, as the Tigers never looked back.
“Our guys kind of got our feet underneath us at halftime,” Cloutier said. “Being up eight was huge cause when we went on that initial run out of half, that pretty much broke the game open.”
Princeton coasted to the 21-point victory, sealing its conference crown.
Cooper Drews paced Princeton offense with 25 points, inching closer to the school’s scoring record for the boys program, while Aaron Keykal and Andresen finished with 18 points each. Keykal’s 10 rebounds gave him a double-double for the night as he also added six steals in the blowout.
With the fifth Mississippi 8 Championship in hand, if not for a gutty, hard-fought overtime victory over Big Lake on Jan. 10, the streak may have been in further peril, Cloutier believes, but like so often before, the Tigers prevailed.
“Our guys could have gotten themselves in an 0-2 hole after that Big Lake game if we crumbled in overtime but we preserved, came together and made enough plays to get a win.”
The victory for Princeton was the ninth in a row for the Tigers, 10th in a row in the league, moving the team to 19-3 on the season.
While the strong season has the Tigers locked into the top-seed once Setion 5AAA Playoffs begin, the Tigers remain hungry to compete and keep winning.
“There’s no load management or coasting into the playoffs. We are going to try to win every game we have left cause that’s why you go out there and we want to be playing our best basketball into the section tournament,” said Cloutier.
Princeton got its chance to stretch its winning-streak to 10-in-a-row on Tuesday, Feb. 21, hosting Becker. The game was not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline.
