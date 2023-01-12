A big second period kept the Princeton boys hockey team rolling during their Jan. 5 contest, versus Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena.

Sports P BHOC beats NE.jpg

Princeton’s Jake Patnode had five points in the 10-2 victory over Northern Edge on Jan. 5. 

Netting five goals in the middle frame, the Tigers romped to a 10-2 victory over their Mississippi 8 opponent. The victory was Princeton’s fifth in a row.

