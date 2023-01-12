A big second period kept the Princeton boys hockey team rolling during their Jan. 5 contest, versus Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena.
Netting five goals in the middle frame, the Tigers romped to a 10-2 victory over their Mississippi 8 opponent. The victory was Princeton’s fifth in a row.
Although the Tigers picked up the victory, Northern Edge broke the ice scoring-wise to net the first goal after nearly the entire first period, beating Princeton goalie James Koecher for the 1-0 lead with 1:32 remaining before the intermission. The Tigers answered back with a powerplay goal 63 seconds later from the stick of Lane Olson to tie the game prior to the break.
Then came Princeton’s outburst in the second. Jake Baumann gave the Tigers the lead, followed by a Jake Patnode goal and another Baumann score, making it a 4-1 game.
Northern Edge responded with a goal before two more Tigers goals via Patnode and Brody Kok pushed the tally for the period to five and handed Princeton a 6-2 advantage after two completed periods. Princeton’s offense was efficient, netting five goals came on 11 shots in the frame.
Returning for the third, the momentum from the second period carried over as the Tigers scored four more goals, shutting out Northern Edge for the 10-2 victory.
Baumann and Patnode carried the load on offense with the pair combining for 10 points. Patnode scored three goals while Baumann netted two himself. Also scoring in the victory had Timmy Donnay, Gabe Nichols and Jack Stenslie while Alex Miller had three assists in the win.
Koecher was solid in net, turning away 20 shots, earning himself the win. The senior goaltender has started each game during the Tigers’ 5-game winning streak.
Princeton moved to 6-4 overall on the season, evening its record in the conference at 2-2, dropping Northern Edge to 1-8 and 1-1.
A big week then loomed for the Tigers following the victory that started on Jan. 10, with date to take on the conference leaders in Monticello at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. Princeton then will host Little Falls on Jan. 12 before closing the week on Saturday, Jan. 14, with River Lakes. Both games will also be played First Bank & Trust Ice Arena with puck dropping at 7 p.m. in the matchups.
