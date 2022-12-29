James Koecher came to play for the Princeton boys hockey team into its first contest in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic’s Silver Bracket on Dec. 26, versus Two Rivers at Blaine’s National Sports Center’s Super Rink.

Sports P BHOC falls to Cambridge 4.jpg

Princeton goaltender James Koecher looks on while Brody Kok plays the puck for the Tigers in an earlier season contest. Koecher turned in one of his best games of the season on Dec. 26, making 29 saves in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Silver Bracket opening contest for the Tigers against Two Rivers. 

Taking on an undefeated Warriors squad, that came into the game at 8-0-1, Koecher turned away 29 of 30 shots to help the Tigers to the 5-1 victory to advance in the winner’s side of the bracket.

