Head coach: Derek Hasselberg
2022 season: Last year on the links for the Princeton boys golf team was a memorable one as the Tigers won the Mississippi 8 on the way to a Section 7AAA title and state berth.
“Last year was something we were working to for quite a few years,” said coach Derek Hasselberg. “Making it was our accomplishment, anything was icing on the cake.”
Princeton’s run was powered by seniors in Luke Dufner, Noah Temp and Noah Ostlund, as each was a big factor to the success displayed by the program.
Key returners: Off the historic season by Princeton, the Tigers have just two varsity golfers from 2022’s state team suiting up again for the club.
“We’re just bringing back two guys in senior Jake Patnode and sophomore Liam Dufner,” Hasselberg said.
What to watch for: Certainly leaning heavy on Patnode and Dufner to carry the load at the top of the varsity lineup, younger golfers are going to be counted on to help the Tigers.
Though expecting some growing pains with Princeton hoping to supplement the talent lost from last season, the Tigers have a chance to still see success individually, said Hasselberg.
“We certainly graduated a lot of talent on the team side so we have an opportunity give some younger kids a chance but still have an opportunity for some individuals to flourish,” Hasselberg said.
The Tigers hope to get outside as soon as possible but poor spring conditions have that date up in the air. Princeton is scheduled to open the season on April 12, heading to Rush City’s Bulrush Golf Course, but that opener seems likely to be pushed back due to weather-related issues.
