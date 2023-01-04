It was Déjà vu for the Princeton boys basketball team into its Thursday, Dec. 29 contest against Maranatha Christian Academy, hosted at St. Cloud Apollo High School as part of the Granite City Classic.

Sports P BBB beats MCA 2.jpg

Graham Peterson deals with some pressure from Maranatha Christian Academy during Princeton’s 79-74 win over the Mustangs. 

“We had the same type of game where you throw the ball all over the court against Sartell,” said coach Brett Cloutier, referring to a 2017 match up versus the Sabres, also part of the St. Cloud showcase at Apollo.

Sports P BBB beats MCA.jpg

Reese Strube defends the ball during the Dec. 29 contest in the Granite City Classic against Maranatha Christian Academy. 
Load comments