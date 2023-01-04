It was Déjà vu for the Princeton boys basketball team into its Thursday, Dec. 29 contest against Maranatha Christian Academy, hosted at St. Cloud Apollo High School as part of the Granite City Classic.
“We had the same type of game where you throw the ball all over the court against Sartell,” said coach Brett Cloutier, referring to a 2017 match up versus the Sabres, also part of the St. Cloud showcase at Apollo.
Fortunately for the Tigers, much like the game against Sartell-Stephen, Princeton prevailed despite a horde of turnovers, holding on for the 79-74 win over the Mustangs.
The game between MCA and Princeton pitted two top-10 teams of their respective classes against each other as the Mustangs hold a spot in Class AA among the elite, while the Tigers do the same for Class AAA.
“I was really proud of our guys’ effort,” said Cloutier. “Obviously, we are going to be sloppy and if we are turning the ball over that much in February, I’ll going to have a different tone but that first game back after winter break; you just have to grind it out and get the ‘W’.”
Able to pick up the win over the formidable foe, Princeton did so far from full strength, missing senior and starting point guard in Zach Andresen.
His teammates helped pick up the slack, said fellow senior guard Graham Peterson
“A lot of players had to step up and handle the ball,” he said, as Peterson added a key 16 points on three 3-pointers to go along with four rebounds and three assists.
Though Princeton pushed to the victory, the game started in MCA’s favor as the Mustangs netted the game’s first 5 points. The Tigers came roaring back, not discouraged by the start, going on a 14-0 run thanks to threes by Peterson, a pair from Christian Williams and Coopers Drews.
Then the turnovers came. While both teams made mistakes with a heaps of pressure from each side, the Mustangs whittled away the lead for the Tigers to tie the game at 20 a piece midway through the half.
Cloutier credited the strong team from Brooklyn Park for making the Tigers uncomfortable, leading to the miscues.
“Yeah, we turned it over but give credit to our opponent. They did a really good job of pressure the basketball and having the depth were some of their guys could get into foul trouble.”
For the remainder of the half, the two teams traded leas before MCA took a 38-36 lead into halftime.
The second half saw the two teams struggle to solve the other’s pressure intensive defense as each struggled to gain separation from the other. The game was again tied at 50-50 with 11:27 to go.
Finding some success over the next couple of minutes, Princeton earned a 64-56 lead after a stop defensively and Peterson 3-pointer with under 8:00 to go in the ball game.
“People hit their shots and got us our momentum and kept us going,” said Peterson on the stretch to push ahead.
MCA fought back to cut into the lead but another Drews’ three made it 74-65 before the senior picked up his fifth foul to force him to the bench.
Losing one of their ball-handlers, the Mustangs moved to make it a 75-72 margin with under a minute left, aided by some missed free-throws by the Tigers.
Princeton didn’t allow MCA to get any closer than that, regaining composure and holding on for the 5-point victory.
Without Drews the rest of the way, the Tigers needed a second to respond, said Cloutier.
“They kind of hand that ‘oh, crap’ look on their face but after a possession or two, they were good.”
The loss by MCA was their first of the season and kept Princeton undefeated on the year.
Drews turned in 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the win while Aaron Keykal had a double-double with 17 points and 15 boards.
Peterson’s performance in the win over the Mustangs earned the senior Granite City Classic player of the game.
“You have to work for it, you have to put in the work off the court and play your best game and got to get mad on the court,” said Peterson with a smile on the honor.
Princeton returned to action the next day to take on St. Michael-Albertville.
Princeton 69, STMA 55
Having lost 14 straight to the former Mississippi 8 Conference opponent in the Knights, the Tigers snapped the streak, getting by St. Michael-Albertville via a 69-55 victory. The game was played at St. John’s University in another contest of the Granite City Classic.
Peterson and Drews each had a team-high 22 points in the victory to move the Tigers to 6-0 on the season.
Princeton will next play on Jan. 6, heading to Cambridge-Isanti, putting the team’s record of 31 straight conference victories at stake against the Bluejackets.
The Tigers and Cambridge-Isanti will tip at 7 p.m. on the Bluejackets’ court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.