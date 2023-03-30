 Skip to main content
Princeton Boy Scout achieves two distinguished awards

Princeton Boy Scout Renzo Vita (right) was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout and presented with the BSA Distinguished Conservation Service award during a ceremony on Sunday, March 26 at the Princeton Civic Center. Robert Elliot (left), Renzo’s mentor for the award, presented Renzo with the conservation award during the ceremony.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Renzo Vita is first in Central MN to earn BSA Distinguished Conservation award

After 13 years dedicated to Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Princeton’s Renzo Vita has achieved two of the most distinguished awards any Boy Scout can achieve.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

