Princeton Boy Scout achieves two distinguished awards

Renzo Vita is first in Central MN to earn BSA Distinguished Conservation award
After 13 years dedicated to Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Princeton’s Renzo Vita has achieved two of the most distinguished awards any Boy Scout can achieve.
During a ceremony on Sunday, March 26, Renzo was promoted to the rank of an Eagle Scout and received the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Distinguished Conservation Service award.
To reach the rank of an Eagle Scout, a scout must have earned 21 merit badges, be active in his troop as a life scout for at least six months, and complete a service project.
“The Eagle is the highest recognition that scouting offers. It is earned through advancement programs, and only a small percent of the boys - six percent - who began scouting will receive this honor,” said Renzo’s Scout leader David Good during the award ceremony. “Renzo has distinguished himself through his active service in scouting. He has trained and practiced his leadership abilities, and is marked by the character gained through the understanding of citizenship and religious beliefs.”
In achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Renzo received a certificate and a pin. Renzo also received pins for his parents and mentors which he presented to them during the ceremony.
Following the presentation of Renzo’s Eagle Scout achievement, Robert Elliot presented Renzo with the BSA Distinguished Conservation Service award.
Elliot is a member of the conservation committee for the North Star Council and on the board of review to help Renzo achieve the award.
The BSA Distinguished Conservation Service award is earned by completing a number of merit badges as well as two service projects.
“In order to receive this award, Renzo had to complete a number of conservation oriented merit badges including environmental science, sustainability, forestry, soil and water conservation, and three or four others of his choice. In addition, he had to do two projects with the scope of an Eagle Scout,” Elliot said.
Renzo is the first Boy Scout from Central Minnesota and the sixth in the state of Minnesota to have earned the award.
“Since November of 2020, when this award was adopted by the BSA, there have been less than 30 nationwide. Renzo is one of only six in the state of Minnesota to have received this award,” Elliot said.
The service projects a scout must complete to earn the award are required to fall under one of ten provided categories of conservation, some of those categories include energy conservation, pollinator habitat conservation, soil and water conservation, resource recovery, and more.
The two projects Renzo chose to pursue to earn the award were cleaning storm drains in North Branch and the planting of a pollinator garden in Princeton.
“There were certain requirements you had to meet to get this award with certain subcategories you had to choose from to do a project. You have to choose two of the ten they give you,” Renzo said. “I chose the ones I did because they were the ones I had ideas for, and those were the ones, in the area I did them, the cities were able to do it with me instead of me having to do it all by myself.”
Once Renzo came up with the ideas for his projects, he had to identify the problem, find a solution, educate the public and his helpers, and conduct the project. Once those steps were complete, Renzo had to revisit the project after a period of time to ensure it still functions as it should.
The solution Renzo found to clean the storm drains in North Branch, and help keep them clean, resulted in the water draining into a nearby river. According to Elliot, the public works officials in North Branch stated that the water in the drains had never been cleaner after a year had passed from the initial completion of the project.
Renzo then completed the same steps for his second project in Princeton.
“He planted a pollinator garden. It was 2,000 square feet of plants purposely chosen to promote pollinators throughout the city,” Elliot said at the award ceremony. “They bloom in stages throughout the year because pollinators are hungry throughout the summer, spring, and fall. He planted them, he nurtured them, he made sure that they came back up the following year. Renzo, you have made a big difference to the environment.”
Renzo made the decision to pursue the BSA Distinguished Conservation Service award because he thought it seemed interesting and fun despite the hard work required.
“I am very happy that I got this award,” Renzo said. “It looked interesting and it looked like a lot of fun. It’s a lot of work, but if you put your time and effort into it, you’ll feel more rewarded and happy in the long run than if you just don’t do it.”
For earning the BSA Distinguished Conservation Service award, Renzo received a framed certificate and a patch to wear on his boy scout uniform.
Following the events of the award ceremony, Renzo and his guests enjoyed a waffle bar and an ice cream sundae bar to celebrate his achievements.
To learn more about Boy Scouts, the Eagle rank, and the BSA Distinguished Conservation service award, visit the Boy Scouts of America website at https://www.scouting.org/.
