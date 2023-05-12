When the Princeton baseball team plays some good, clean baseball, the Tigers have been hard to beat so far this year on the diamond.

“The two losses, we didn’t play our best baseball. We walked guys and didn’t make plays. In the games that we have won, we have kept it pretty simple and just done those very basic things well,” said coach Jordan Neubauer.

Sports P BB beats willmar.jpg

Princeton’s Lane Olson finished with a hit and three runs scored in the Tigers’ 7-3 win over Willmar on Monday, May 8.
