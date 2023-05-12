When the Princeton baseball team plays some good, clean baseball, the Tigers have been hard to beat so far this year on the diamond.
“The two losses, we didn’t play our best baseball. We walked guys and didn’t make plays. In the games that we have won, we have kept it pretty simple and just done those very basic things well,” said coach Jordan Neubauer.
Monday night’s victory over Willmar proved to demonstrate that to a tee as the Tigers pitched well and played good defense in the 7-3 win at the Cardinals’ Swanson Field.
From starting pitcher Will Peterson’s complete game and the fielding producing, it was a good team win, said Neubauer.
“Will Peterson pitched a really good ball game. Went for a complete game, threw a lot of strikes and the defense made all the plays behind him,” he said.
Princeton’s opponent in Willmar couldn’t match the performance as errors in the field by the Cardinals allowed the Tigers to take an early 2-0 lead. The Cardinals chipped away into the lead before a three-spot in the top of the fourth pushed Princeton to a 6-1 advantage.
Willmar again tried to fight back but wasn’t able seriously threaten the Tigers’ lead in the win for Princeton.
The Tigers’ offense, which has been hot to start the season by hitting .388 as a team, again came through versus Willmar with 11 more hits.
Eli Gibbs finished with three hits and two RBIs while leadoff hitter in Lane Olson scored three runs, going 1-4 on the day. Ryan Krone also added a hit and RBI.
“The top part of our order is really producing. Hard two outs with Lane and Eli going 1-2 and Ryan’s been hitting the ball really well too,” Neubauer said.
Gibbs is leading the team in average thus far this season, hitting over .600 while Krone has three homers and 18 RBIs in just nine completed game for the Tigers.
From the mound, Peterson’s final line of seven innings, five hits, three runs, one walk and four strikeouts earned him the winning decision. Helping Peterson in the field had third basemen Tyler Peters staying busy with six assists from the position.
At 7-2 on the season, the formula for the Tigers to remain successful is clear.
“We have an offense that can put up runs and if we don’t hurt ourselves defensively and throw strikes, I think we are going to be in every single game we play,” said Neubauer.
Princeton aimed to take that formula into a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 9, on the road versus St. Francis.
