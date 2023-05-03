The pressure was on the Princeton archers to perform.

Sports P Arc Nationals showing.jpg

The Princeton archery team took to Sandy, Utah over the weekend to compete in four national tournaments, performing well in each.

Heading to Sandy, Utah to compete not just in the National Archery in the Schools Program’s (NASP) Western Nationals and IBO 3D Challenge but the Centershot Western National Bullseye and IBO-3D Challenge on April 28 and 29, the Tigers needed strong showings to match up well against some of the nation’s best.

Sports P Arc Nationals showing 3.jpg

Brodie Ellavsky claimed two nationals titles in Utah for the Princeton archery team. Ellavsky is just a freshman for the Tigers.
Sports P Arc Nationals showing 2.jpg

Princeton’s Merissa Whitcomb earned some hardware during her time in Utah.
