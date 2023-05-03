The pressure was on the Princeton archers to perform.
Heading to Sandy, Utah to compete not just in the National Archery in the Schools Program’s (NASP) Western Nationals and IBO 3D Challenge but the Centershot Western National Bullseye and IBO-3D Challenge on April 28 and 29, the Tigers needed strong showings to match up well against some of the nation’s best.
Needless to say, the pressure didn’t get to the Tigers, with Princeton placing in highly in the four tournaments at the Mountain America Center.
“We bloomed into a whole new team this weekend,” said senior archer Merissa Whitcomb. “We had a standard and we tried our best to meet it. That pressure helped us.”
The Tigers earned first place finishes in both the Centershot National Bullseye and IBO-3D Challenge while fifth in the NASP Western National IBO 3D Challenge and closing with 17th in the NASP Western Nationals Bullseye.
Seeing the team soar to the heights reached over the past weekend after some years hampered by Covid-19 left coach Gail Whitcomb delighted with the showing.
“We feel like we are really gained back the momentum we had prior to Covid and as a coach, that’s something I’m super proud of,” Gail said.
Pushing Princeton to the positive positions over the weekend had a two candiates leading the way in Merissa and Brodie Ellavsky, with both claiming national championships during their time in Utah.
Ellavsky shot his way to first in both the Centershot Bullseye and IBO-3D Challenge to give the freshman a pair of national titles. Ellavsky scored 295 and 287, respectively for the titles.
“I feel pretty good about myself. I think I did the best I could have,” said Ellavsky on the showing, adding that preparation and not getting ahead of himself aided in his performance. He also added a second place finish in NASP Bullseye (294) and third in the NASP IBO 3D Challenge (290), barely missing out on a quartet of championships.
After the strong showing, Ellavsky aims to make it back next year and possibly take another step.
“I’m just going to try and improve for the next couple years,” he said.
For Merissa, the senior couldn’t believe her weekend in Utah, with first place in the NASP Bulleyes (296), second in Centershot 3D (289), fourth in NASP IBO 3D Challenge (284) and fourth in the Centershot Western National Bullseye Championship (289).
“It’s unreal, honestly. It’s an experience and it was a wonderful time we had as a team this weekend. It’s truly just a blessing,” said Merissa, crediting those around her that helped her reach this point. “I definitely wouldn’t have been able to be where I’m at without coaches, archery students and really our team.”
Merissa’s showing was not surprising to Gail, as she’s seen her daughter show the traits of success her whole life.
“She has definitely been that kid her whole life who is determined. She will get it done. I am proud to see her actually grab the control and steer her own ship, especially as she is finishing her high school career,” Gail said, adding that the skills gained in archery will pay dividends down the road.
“This is one of those skills to take through out life; to learn determination, focus on accomplishments and I can see her doing that. It makes me proud, not only as a coach but as a mom.”
Princeton eighth-grader in Austin Johnson also joined the two standouts with a third place finish for the middle school division at the Centershot Western National IBO-3D Challenge.
Moving on from the national tournaments, the season is not yet over for the Princeton Tigers as it will shift its aim to NASP Open Championship for both bullseye and 3D. The tournament is set to begin on June 8 and conclude two days later in Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina.
Until that date comes, the Tigers are going to work on staying ready, said Gail.
“We are going to continue to practice, working on those goals, honing them in and maintaining. We reached a new level now we just have to maintain it,” she said.
