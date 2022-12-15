Princeton and Milaca students earn CNA through college level course

Princeton students share their learning experience
Four Princeton High School students recently completed a college level certified nursing assistant (CNA) course through Pine Technical & Community College (Pine Tech) earning their CNA certification.
The 12-week long course was made available to these students through a partnership between PHS, Milaca High School, and Pine Tech and is offered in the fall semester at Milaca. MHS provided its facilities for the course, and Pine Tech provided the instructor.
“We at Princeton High School, we really appreciate that Milaca is willing to partner with us because in order to offer the CNA courses, it requires a lot of equipment and materials that we don’t have and maybe don’t have the space for. So, that collaboration with Milaca has been really good,” said Heather Sorenson, PHS youth skills training coordinator.
The students traveled to MHS three days a week for the class which started at 7 a.m. before Milaca’s class day began. It was there the four Princeton students were taught alongside four Milaca students also in the course Alexis Dahler, Adreanna Kaas, Aretae Sahlstrom, and Ayla Sonnek.
The four PHS students to complete the course were Emma Alkire, Jesse Blick, Kaylie Fischer, and Cassandra Gray. All of the four MHS students also completed the course.
According to Gray and Blick, there were nine units in the class with multiple skills taught in each through book work, videos, and skill practice on manikins and each other. The students were unable to practice the skills on real residents due to COVID-19 concerns and technical issues.
“I did like pretending to be the residents, that was kind of fun. It was a different kind of perspective,” Alkire said.
Some of the skills they learned and practiced included transferring residents from beds to wheelchairs, repositioning residents, perineal care, incontinence care, changing bed pans, measuring input and output of the residents, and some instruction on feedings and nutrition.
All four students decided to sign up for the course as a stepping stone moving them closer to their future careers.
“I’m looking to get into the medical field, I want to be a sonographer doing ultrasound tech. So, I kind of just needed a start to get into the medical field, and I think the CNA is a good start to get into further careers,” Blick said.
“I needed another credit and my mom mentioned it to me and said it would be a good start for where I wanted to go in my career. The end goal is to be a helicopter paramedic,” Alkire said.
Gray said she is also looking to pursue nursing, and being accepted into a nursing program starting after high school, acquiring her CNA certification now saves her money in the future.
“I took CNA because I went on a college tour at St. Scholastica and they said that you need your CNA’s to be a nurse. So, I’m already accepted into the nursing program there and I wanted to get my CNA so I wouldn’t have to pay money to get it at St. Scholastica,” Gray said.
Fischer is currently working in the kitchen learning about nutrition at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center. Obtaining her CNA certification is also a stepping stone for her as she continues to pursue nursing.
Going into the course, all four students were eager to learn more about caregiving, especially when it came to bedside manner.
“I do know how to talk to residents or people in positions that need care because I’m in the care field already, but it’s different talking with residents than talking one-on-one with someone that you’ve been at their house for two years already. I just wanted bedside manner skills improved,” Gray said.
“Just basic caregiving skills and I think just getting that bedside manner experience which will help even if I don’t do something like being a nurse, it will help with other fields in the medical field,” Blick said.
One of the things the students were most grateful for through this course was the ability to practice the skills on manikins and each other rather than strictly learning about them in their textbooks.
“(My favorite part was) actually getting to practice the skills on the manikins instead of only doing book work like a lot of other health classes. We actually get to practice them in person, getting the skills and knowing what it feels like to actually do them rather than just reading about it in a book,” Blick said.
“I would say practicing the skills, also, instead of looking at the book (was my favorite),” Fischer said.
All four students found value within the course and felt that it would be a good option for other students who are considering a career in the medical field.
“I think it’s really a good start for someone looking to go into the medical field. Also, it’s just a lot of fun getting to do it because we haven’t really had those experiences here before,” Blick said.
Gray agreed with Blick, adding that the new relationships she made with the students from Milaca were another valuable part of the course for her.
“Getting to know Milaca students, too. Now I have friends in Milaca. They’re good at what they do, and it’s good to know people outside of your circle and get to know them as friends,” Gray said.
Alkire also felt that the course helped her break out of her comfort zone.
“For someone who is very shy or not outgoing like I am, it was a good way to start to break out of that,” Alkire said.
As a college level course, the students who completed the class received four college credits and three certifications. Those certifications were their CNA, their clinical CNA, and their home health aide.
The CNA course is part of Princeton High School’s Health Science Academy and youth skills training experiences. It is only offered to 11 and 12 grade students.
“Our students can learn from a CNA course and can learn from working in the various places they work, our students can offer just as much in return to those businesses and the community and there’s great things happening here,” Sorenson said.
