Priest removed from clergy following sexual assault in 2018

A Milaca native has been removed as a Catholic priest in the St. Cloud Diocese. The announcement was made by Bishop Donald Kettler on Nov. 22. Four years after the arrest of Anthony Oelrich, the Diocese of St. Cloud and Bishop Kettler announced the laicization of Oelrich, which is the removal from the clerical state. According to the statement, Oelrich can no longer exercise sacred ministry in the church nor engage in any leadership roles. Oelrich has been stripped of his title, and is no longer permitted to use the title of “Father.”
In 2018, Oelrich, now 55, was arrested and charged with third-degree, felony-level sexual misconduct.
The St. Cloud Police Department began to investigate Oelrich in late 2017 after an adult female alleged sexual assault against him according to a media release from the police department at the time of the arrest. The release also stated the incidents took place in 2013 and 2014. Following his arrest, Oelrich was removed from his position as a pastor of the Christ Church Newman Center Catholic Student Community, a church which serves the students and staff of St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical Community College.
According to information provided by the St. Cloud Police Department, the female victim reported engaging in a sexual relationship with Oelrich in multiple locations throughout St. Cloud. The information also stated that Minnesota law “prohibits a member of the clergy from engaging in a sexual relationship under these circumstances.”
Bishop Kettler explained the decision regarding Oelrich in the Nov. 22 statement.
“In regard to the status of Father Anthony Oelrich, I previously indicated that I would conduct a formal review of his status after civil and criminal proceedings against him had concluded. This review was initiated and included interviews with a variety of people, including those impacted by his actions,” Kettler said. “After reviewing all of the information, I recommended to Father Oelrich, and he agreed, that he should seek laicization. This process has been completed and Father Oelrich has been laicized. He does not receive any salary, housing or medical benefits from the diocese.”
Oelrich was ordained nearly 30 years ago and began his work at the Newman Center in St. Cloud in 2007. Other parishes Oelrich has served in are Sacred Heart in Sauk Rapids, St. Mary and St. Hedwig in Holdingford, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Opole, Immaculate Conception in St. Anna, St. Columbkille in St. Wendel, Holy Cross in Pearl Lake, Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville, St. Augustine in St. Cloud, and St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud.
Bishop Kettler concluded his statement by asking for prayers of healing for all victims and survivors of sexual abuse.
“I ask you to please pray for healing for all victims-survivors of sexual abuse and for those wounded by the Church in any way. As we approach the season of Advent, may we find renewed hope in the promise of Christ as we prepare to welcome him into our lives and into our hearts,” Kettler said.
Also according to the statement, Bishop Kettler encouraged anyone who has suffered abuse to report it to local law enforcement. Survivors of clergy sexual abuse may also contact the diocese’s victim assistance coordinator or victim advocates for support and access to resources. Information is available on the diocese’s website at https://stcdio.org/about/accountability.
