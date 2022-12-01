 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rent & Mortgage Contest

Rent & Mortgage Contest


popular

Priest removed from clergy following sexual assault in 2018

Anthony Joseph Oelrich

Anthony Joseph Oelrich

Photo courtesy of Stearns County Jail

A Milaca native has been removed as a Catholic priest in the St. Cloud Diocese. The announcement was made by Bishop Donald Kettler on Nov. 22. Four years after the arrest of Anthony Oelrich, the Diocese of St. Cloud and Bishop Kettler announced the laicization of Oelrich, which is the removal from the clerical state. According to the statement, Oelrich can no longer exercise sacred ministry in the church nor engage in any leadership roles. Oelrich has been stripped of his title, and is no longer permitted to use the title of “Father.”

In 2018, Oelrich, now 55, was arrested and charged with third-degree, felony-level sexual misconduct.

Tags

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred