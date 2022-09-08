Predatory offender upset by pedophile bumper sticker; shoots out windows of vehicle

A registered predatory offender became upset with a bumper sticker encouraging people to “shoot your local pedophile.”
Dan Francis Michael responded by shooting out the windows of the vehicle displaying the provocative bumper sticker.
Now the 42-year-old Princeton man is facing up to five years in prison after being charged with first degree property damage, and a drive-by shooting with a dangerous weapon.
The incident occurred in February 2022 outside the Elim Home in Princeton.
The manager of the Elim Home had received a phone call with the directive to have the vehicle moved or “something bad was going to happen.”
A while later the owner of a GMC Arcadia called police reporting three windows of the vehicle had been shot out.
Princeton Police obtained the phone number that was traced to Michael. The phone number was located on the state registry for registered predatory offenders.
Video surveillance shows a truck pulling up to the victim’s vehicle at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. There is audio of gunshots and video of the victim’s vehicle sustaining damage, court records state.
The truck leaves, but six minutes later is seen with additional gunshots being fired, according to court records.
The victim reported that costs of repairing the vehicle came in at $3,139.
