Plans for Gold Star Monument in Zimmerman

Zimmerman American Legion Post #560 is currently raising money through donations to build a Gold Star Monument in one of their local parks. The monument, which will look similar to this one here, will honor those who have lost veteran loved ones to suicide.
“Stacey and Steve Burnham lost their daughter, Nicole (to suicide),” Dawn Olsen, member of Zimmerman American Legion Post #560, said. “I’ve known them for four or five years and we ended up donating to Stacey’s cause and we knew she wanted a Gold Star Monument for her daughter and everybody who has been lost as a veteran. So, I brought it up to the legion in Zimmerman and they said let’s do it.”
Still currently in early stages of development, the monument is planned to be put up in Zimmerman’s Lion’s Memorial Park.
The monument will be built completely out of granite with artful carvings on both sides to honor and remember those who have been lost. One side of the monument will depict what the monument is and why it is was built. The other side will consist of three panels with one showing its connections to Minnesota, one to honor the Burnham family and their efforts towards the monument, and the last one depicting the sacrifices made by the veterans who lost their lives to suicide.
This monument will be the second of its kind in Minnesota with the other Gold Star Monument in Mandeville near Rochester. That monument was revealed at the end of June of this year.
Zimmerman American Legion Post #560 are currently accepting donations to help fund the construction of their Gold Star Monument. They are aiming to unveil the monument sometime in the spring or early June of 2023.
