Plane overturns on runway at Princeton airport during take-off

Medical helicopter spotted aircraft during flyover
Nearly 2 1/2 hours passed between the time a small aircraft crashed at the Princeton Municipal Airport and when the incident was first reported to law enforcement.
The Cessna 172 took off into the wind at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Princeton airport and overturned about halfway up the runway, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
The crash was not reported until almost 5 p.m. when a North Memorial Aircare helicopter crew spotted the overturned plane while flying over the airport at 800 Airport Road and reported the sighting to law enforcement.
That call was made to the Sherburne County emergency communications center, and then Mille Lacs County.
Responders from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, and Princeton Fire & Rescue were quick to the scene.
Princeton Fire Chief Ron Lawrence arrived on scene and reported the plane to be upside down next to the runway. A responding Princeton police officer added that the plane was being held up by one of its wings.
There were no flames or visible smoke, Lawrence reported. Law enforcement and fire department officials confirmed there were no occupants in the plane.
The pilot, 44-year-old Erick Carlson of Blaine, as well as two juvenile females, were located inside the airport hospitality building, Burton said.
Also in the hospitality center was a representative of Twin City Flight, a flight company based out of the Blaine airport. Twin City Flight is the owner of the plane.
“It’s an odd deal, to be honest,” Burton said.
Evidence at the scene shows that the plane started to take-off and went down the runway, Burton said. It appears the pilot lost control of the plane during take-off, he said.
“The pilot aborted the take-off and the plane ran off the runway,” Burton said.
“It ends up flipping over,” he said.
“The pilot and two passengers crawled out of the plane uninjured,” Burton said.
Local law enforcement reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The agencies investigated the incident, Burton said.
According to an initial report filed with the FFA on Monday, Feb. 27, the plane then went off into a snow bank.
The initial FAA report states the plane sustained substantial damage.
The plane’s propeller was bent and there was damage to the plane’s wing, Burton said.
The Cessna 172 is a fixed wing single-engine. The registered owner of the plane is 208SP LLC, which is out of the Blaine Airport at 8891 Airport Road NE A12, according to the FAA.
