Plan a date with your dog on Valentine’s Day

Ruff Start Rescue to host event for those single and ready to mingle
Valentine’s Day is swiftly approaching, and as a holiday often recognized as one dedicated to couples, those without a romantic partner can feel left out.
However, Princeton’s Ruff Start Rescue is looking to change that by hosting a Dating with Dogs event on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The event is for singles and couples alike looking to meet others with similar interests.
“We (Ruff Start Rescue) know it might be really hard to find love. So, we thought this might be a really great way to get people together.,” Ruff Start Rescue’s Events Manager Brittany Murnan said. “We know that finding a furry companion is not hard to do through our rescue, so we figured why not bring people together who have a shared interest in animals.”
Dating with Dogs is a dog-friendly singles social and fundraiser event to bring people together to raise money for Ruff Start Rescue and the animals in its care.
“We are always looking for ways to help support animals, and vetting costs have really gone up. So, we are always looking for ways to support animals while they are in our care,” Murnan said. “All the donations will go to cover those vetting costs.”
Those who are single or in a relationship are welcome to attend with or without their furry friends.
Each person will be able to choose from multiple different colored wristbands at the door to help others identify their relationship status.
“We will have different colored wristbands letting people know whether you’re single looking to mingle or if taken. People can select which color they’d like,” Murnan said. “I feel like dogs are a great icebreaker to get the conversation going, and it really does make people more comfortable if they are meeting people with their furry best friend.”
If you are not looking to meet a new romantic interest, other activities for humans and canines will be available including a photo booth, puppuccinos, dog clothes and accessories, Must Be Ruff dog treats, Ruff Start Rescue merchandise, a taco food truck, and Twin Cities Caricatures.
Those interested in having a caricature drawn of them, their pet, or others can submit a request on the Twin Cities Caricatures website ahead of time to be picked up at the event.
Both Twin Cities Caricatures and Must Be Ruff have agreed to donate a percentage of their profits from the Dating with Dogs event to Ruff Start Rescue.
Also available at the event will be teddy bear Valentine grams.
“They are plush little teddy bears with a squeaker in it, and you can pick out a valentine to tie onto that to give away to maybe your pet or a person you love. It’s just something cute and festive,” Murnan said.
Ruff Start Rescue will also have doggy dating profiles of their current adoptable animals at the Dating with Dogs event. The doggy dating profiles will each feature an animal and its traits to help people get to know them.
“We will have information about all of our adoptable animals and we are going to highlight a few of them through the dating profiles,” Murnan said. “We have encouraged our fosters, if they want to come and bring them, they are more than welcome to and they will have “adopt me” bandanas on. However, it is not an adoption specific event.”
All of the currently adoptable animals are also available to view on Ruff Start Rescue’s website.
The Dating with Dogs event will be held at Forgotten Star Brewery from 5 - 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Any donations made towards the event will be matched by Forgotten Star Brewery up to $500.
“We’ve partnered with Forgotten Star for multiple events, and they are so generous that every event we host with them, they do a $500 donation match,” Murnan said. “We are so lucky to have them as a partner to host the event.”
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All proceeds will go towards vetting costs and care for the animals at Ruff Start Rescue.
To learn more about the Dating with Dogs event or Ruff Start Rescue and its adaptable animals, visit its website at https://ruffstartrescue.org/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
