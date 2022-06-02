PHS senior Liz Rittenour rolling her way to college

Liz Rittenour has been working her way to college one pin at a time.
Rittenour, who will graduate from Princeton High School on Friday, June 3, will be attending Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri come Fall on a bowling and academic scholarships.
There are over 200 colleges in the United States that offer bowling scholarships right now, and that is growing every year.
There, she will be a member of the Lindenwood Lady Lions bowling team, playing in the NCAA Division II’s Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Rittenour has been honing her bowling skills since she was 5 years old. She has been bowling competitively since she was 14.
Most recently, the Junior Gold Championship bowler was part of a Princeton High School bowling team that won the state bowling title in December 2021.
Rittenour was also a member of the Princeton bowling team that won the state title in 2019. The state championship tournament was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A former soccer player who also played traveling soccer, Rittenour says she made the full-time switch to bowling in her mid-teens.
“I knew I had a better potential to earn a scholarship through bowling,” she said.
At 14, Rittenour started playing larger tournaments and her bowling career took off.
It was that year that she qualified for, and played in her first Junior Gold Championship, an annual national tournament for the top male and female youth bowlers in the United States. The tournament has eight divisions – U12 Boys, U12 Girls, U15 Boys, U15 Girls, U18 Boys, U18 Girls, U20 Boys and U20 Girls.
She qualified for the Junior Gold Championship tournament again in 2020 and in the summer of 2021 in Indianapolis. She qualified to play this summer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she said.
Rittenour says qualifying for the Junior Gold Championship really boosted her bowling career because its where the best of the best youth bowlers qualify to play.
“It’s also where you begin to get heavily recruited,” she said.
A portion of the Junior Golds is dedicated meeting with college representatives after they watch bowlers during the tournament.
Rittenour says Princeton’s bowling team falls under the radar when compared to the school’s other sports.
“But our team is very well known in bowling circles because Princeton has a lot of good youth bowlers,” Rittenour said.
Rittenour is excited for her impending move to St. Charles, Missouri and Lindenwood University.
The school made her a generous offer in terms of a scholarship to the private university- one that leaves her confident that her college education won’t leave her in debt.
“And the campus is so pretty,” she added.
When not concentrating on bowling, Rittenour plans on studying a pre-med curriculum.
“My plan is to someday be a physician’s assistant,” Rittenour said.
