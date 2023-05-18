PHS mock crash highlights dangers of distracted decisions

Princeton High School’s SADD chapter hosts first event since 2019
Shortly after 2:15 p.m. Friday, May 12, the horrific sound of crushing metal and breaking glass echoed over a loudspeaker in the parking lot of Princeton High School.
It was Princeton’s first mock crash since 2019.
A car was occupied by three people. A fourth, a teenage male, had been ejected through the front windshield. Right of the car was a BMW SUV. Inside were a male driver and a female passenger.
As cries came from the back seat of the car, an emergency services radio blared out the news that a two-vehicle crash had occurred. Sirens from fire trucks and police cars were then heard faintly in the distance, with their piercing sounds getting closer and closer to the high school as the seconds ticked off the clock.
The scene made real an all-too-familiar story this time of year. Graduation provides high school students the opportunity to party. Then the day after, we learn the tragic story of the teenager who needlessly lost their life.
“This is a time to remind us of the dangers of distracted driving,” said Jacey Zadlo, president of the Princeton High School chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions, SADD, formerly Students Against Drunk Driving.
The mock crash was designed to be as realistic as possible with the hope that it will have a positive impact on the students and their decisions, Zadlo said.
With hundreds of students gathered in the high school parking lot, ambulances, fire department personnel and police arrived on the scene. They were soon joined by deputies from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
State Trooper James Wilelius shared with the Union-Times the crash scenario: A female teenage driver ran a stop sign while texting. The driver hit the BMW, which had the right-of-way, Wilelius said.
The brother of the driver, a passenger in the car, was ejected from the car and went through the windshield. He died as a result and was left on the hood of the car, Wilelius said.
A female in the SUV was killed upon impact with the car, he continued.
One female occupant of the car was extricated from the vehicle and flown from the scene by helicopter.
At the scene of the mock crash, emergency medical technicians began to treat the injured. Firefighters secured the vehicles and then began the process of removing the trapped victims with a Hurst Tool, sometimes referred to as the Jaws of Life.
The mock crash ended on a solemn note when a hearse from Williams Dingmann Funeral Home arrived on scene.
The deceased crash victims were lifted by firefighters and placed in a body bag and then placed on gurneys. The bodies were then placed in two hearses, which drove off as students quietly looked on.
Zadlo ended the mock crash program by sharing the personal story of her best friend Cassy, who was killed by a driver in 2015.
Charles Mauer and his daughter Cassy, who was 10 at the time, were on their way home from the Monticello library when a vehicle slammed into their car on Highway 10 near Becker, killing the father and his daughter.
“This is real. This happens,” Zadlo told the students assembled to watch the mock crash. “My friend never got to learn how to drive.”
SADD members participating as actors in the mock crash were Taylor Schultz, Cassandra Gleason, Paul Valivieso, Natalie Lawrence, Nick Winkelman, and Eliza Wagner. The SADD advisor is Kris Alderink.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
