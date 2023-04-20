PHS hires Ryan Jensen as new principal

Following the announcement of Princeton High School (PHS) principal Barbara Muckenhirn’s resignation, the search began to fill the role.
On Wednesday, April 12 it was announced that the search came to a close with the hire of Ryan Jensen as the new principal starting this summer.
Jensen will fill Muckenhirn’s position after she resigned and accepted a position as the superintendent of Greenbush-Middle River and Tri-County school districts.
According to a press release from Princeton School District, the hiring process for the position was highly competitive and involved approximately 40 stakeholders, including school board members, school administration, teachers, support staff, city representatives, chamber of commerce, parents, and students.
Jensen began his teaching career working part-time for the Princeton School District as a social studies teacher. He worked in that role in Princeton until 2002 when he accepted a position as the assistant principal of PHS where he remained for five years.
Jensen then accepted a position as a high school principal in Rockford. He has also worked as a principal in Winona and a superintendent for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Schools.
However, Jensen began longing for work closer to his home in Princeton.
“There was an opportunity with the Princeton High School Principal opening to come back to the district where I started, to come back to where my family is. I have a daughter who is a freshman at Princeton High School this year, so just to be excited for my family to be together and to be back to where it all started,” Jensen said.
Coming back to Princeton schools, Jensen has a lot of ideas and goals to improve the high school including potentially implementing a new program, increasing relationships with the community, and building a familial like culture within the school.
“I’ve had a lot of experience both in Princeton and outside of Princeton. I’ve learned a lot both about teaching and learning since I’ve left, and I think there are some things I’ve been exposed to that I can bring back,” Jensen said.
Jensen said he is looking to take stock of all the things going well in the high school and find ways to improve those, while at the same time finding ways to improve the things that may not be going as well. He is also hoping to continue the current practices of staff leadership and ownership.
One of the things Jensen is hoping to bring to PHS is a program called “High Reliability in Schools” by Dr. Robert Marzano.
According to Jensen, the program focuses on establishing a safe, supportive, and collaborative environment for students and staff. It also focuses on effective teaching in every classroom to help students get the best possible experience in every classroom.
Jensen also hopes to build a familial culture within the school.
“I’m looking to create that kind of culture where this is about ‘we’. It’s not about me or administration versus teachers or teachers versus students. It’s a three legged stool. We all have to be working together,” Jensen said. “So, what I want to foster is a culture that feels like family. Where we know the kids, the kids know us, the parents know us, and the students’ best interests are at the forefront of our thoughts, and we all employ one another. I want to have a place where people want to come to school.”
Linking the culture within PHS and the community is also important to Jensen, and the relationships he has built within the community during his 31 years living in Princeton will help him accomplish that task.
“I think the academy approach (PHS Career Academies) that has begun at the high school is something that really needs community support, so I think it will be part of my job to really reach out to individuals and businesses that can support that approach,” Jensen said. “I feel like because I have lived in or worked in the community for 31 of the past 33 years, I already have some relationships within the community that I can use to benefit that.”
Jensen will begin his duties as PHS principal on July 1 following the departure of Muckenhirn.
In a press release from Princeton School District, Superintendent Ben Barton made a statement welcoming Jensen back to PHS.
“Ryan has maintained his commitment to the Princeton community by continuing to live in our community and send his children to our school district,” Barton said in the press release. “He is an experienced high school principal and will be able to make a smooth transition into this important leadership role at our high school. Every student in our district will eventually go to Princeton High School and benefit from the leadership he will provide in the coming years. I hope our entire community will congratulate him on this exciting new chapter in his career.”
Jensen and his wife Jaimee have three children, two who have graduated from PHS and one currently entering her freshman year at PHS.
“I’m very excited about getting back into PHS,” Jensen said. “It’s going to feel like coming home.”
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
