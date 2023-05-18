PHS hires Joe Broderick as new assistant principal

Princeton High School (PHS) welcomes a new team member for the 2023-2024 school year with new assistant principal Joseph Broderick.
Broderick was hired for the position after current vice principal, Emorie Colby, announced her retirement.
Broderick has been an educator for nearly 30 years after he received a degree in education from Minot State University in North Dakota where he grew up.
“After college, I went on to teach my one and only teaching position. I went on to teach in Brandon, Minnesota where I taught K-12 physical education, 7-12 social studies, and I coached there as well. While I was there, I attended St. Cloud State University for my Masters and my six year degree in administration education,” Broderick said.
Broderick has since held three separate assistant principal positions, two principal positions, and a superintendent position. He also had a short hiatus from education when he took a position as the vice president of operations at a software company in Minneapolis.
However, his brief time working for the software company from 2017-2020 served to remind him of the reasons why he loves working in education.
“Working with the kids and the families. That’s why I’m in the business,” Broderick said. “I come from an educator family and I enjoy working with kids, families, and staff and helping staff to support the students. I’m just giddy, I’m so excited to be a part of the Princeton team and working with everyone there.”
Broderick first applied for the PHS assistant principal position for a variety of reasons including the proximity to his home, the size of the school district, and the community.
But one of the biggest factors for Broderick was the projects and highlights PHS has to offer, the career academies program being one of them.
“There’s a lot of things about the Princeton School District. One is proximity. But there’s a lot of things the school district has that I’ve either been a part of in other districts, or there’s things going on in the district that I really want to be a part of,” Broderick said. “That’s really exciting to me, I’m excited to be a part of it. I like the size of the district, I like the community. It’s a good size for me.”
Broderick is looking forward to bringing his strengths in servant leadership to PHS and the Princeton community. He feels his ability to create a supportive and positive environment through building relationships will be a great addition to the district.
“I’m a very humble and positive person, and I’m there to support students, staff, and families to reach their goals. It goes back to the servant leader in me,” Broderick said.
With both Broderick and the new PHS principal Ryan Jensen starting their positions at the same time, Broderick is looking forward to seeing how two fresh faces in the high school’s administration can bring a new perspective to the building.
“When you come in from someplace else, you come in fresh with a different perspective which I think is good to have,” Broderick said. “I think that both Mr. Jensen (incoming principal Ryan Jensen) and myself having a little different perspective and seeing things from a different lens, I think, is advantageous.”
Broderick will begin serving as assistant principal on July 1 of this year. Jensen will also be assuming his new role as high school principal on the same day.
“I’m very excited to be a part of the team there. I think it’s a great fit for both myself and the team there. I’m looking forward to it,” Broderick said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
