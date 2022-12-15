PHS grad Lisa Lovering retiring as Isanti County’s chief deputy

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Lisa Lovering at its meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Lovering, currently the chief deputy of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, will be retiring just after the new year.
Her last day will be Jan. 2, though she will be taking time off through the end of the year.
“I’m good with my decision,” Lovering said. “I’m excited for what is next. I don’t have an exact plan, but will find something that I will be a valued asset to the team.”
Lovering has been chief deputy with the sheriff’s office for seven years. Prior to that she served as a patrol sergeant, investigator, was the first female patrol deputy, and worked her first position with the county as a dispatcher. She has nine years of experience in a supervisory role and also has a Master’s degree in public safety executive leadership.
Lovering unsuccessfully ran for Isanti County sheriff in the 2022 elections.
“Without going into the politics of it all, an election tears apart a sheriff’s office,” Lovering said. “The change that is going to happen in the county is going to be very stressful. Right now, we have three open deputy positions, and several more are expected in the coming months.”
Lovering is a Princeton-area native and graduated from Princeton High School.
