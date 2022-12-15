 Skip to main content
PHS grad Lisa Lovering retiring as Isanti County’s chief deputy

Lisa Lovering

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Lisa Lovering at its meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Lovering, currently the chief deputy of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, will be retiring just after the new year.

Her last day will be Jan. 2, though she will be taking time off through the end of the year.

