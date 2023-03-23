Peterson’s Farm growing larger coming into third season

With only two full years under its belt, Peterson’s Farm in Milaca is gearing up for another year of growth and plans to expand to grow market garden vegetables.
Peterson’s Farm got its start in 2021 after Joe and Julia Peterson made the decision to start producing their own food.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Petersons started cooking more often and became curious about where their food was coming from.
“We started getting a closer relationship with our food and started paying attention to where our food was coming from. A lot of the food you get in the grocery store comes from a long way away and you don’t really know where it’s coming from,” Joe Peterson said. “I just got really interested in that and it kind of inspired us to looking into a place outside of the city where we can grow our own food and it naturally transitioned into farming.”
Before the couple made the decision to start producing their own food and building their farm, they both worked as freelance musicians in Minneapolis. Julia plays the cello and the piano, often teaching lessons, while Joe plays guitar, harmonica, and the organ. Joe would often play in multiple bands throughout the Twin Cities.
“We started as musicians with a hobby farm, and now it’s more like farmers that sometimes play music,” Joe said.
Currently, Peterson’s Farm focuses mainly on poultry with egg laying chickens, broiler chickens, and turkeys. They also have pigs and are planning on starting a half-acre market garden this year.
The main goal of Peterson’s Farm is to create food that is guilt free. The farm uses regenerative and organic farming practices to help build fertility in its soil structure and reduce the stress on its animals.
According to Joe Peterson, the farm’s animals are out on pasture and rotated between pastures daily.
“My lifespan is kind of a tiny blip in the whole sense of time in an ecosystem. So, leaving things better than we found them is a huge interest for us. Part of our mission is building fertility in the land, leaving it better than we found it so it will become more fertile and healthier every year,” Joe said. “The beautiful thing about that is that we can do it in a way that is much more respectful to the animals. They get to be outside, and live a much more natural life with low stress.”
Similarly, Peterson’s Farm believes in transparency and letting its consumers know exactly how the farm raises its animals so they can feel comfortable about purchasing from it without guilt.
As a relatively new farmer, Joe Peterson is constantly learning new things about farming, but that happens to also be one of his favorite things about it.
“I love the lessons. I’m a rookie, the lessons keep on coming, things go wrong all the time and the way you can learn to pivot and keep a positive attitude,” Joe said. “There’s so many things beyond your control, and it’s a really creative pursuit to have to constantly shift your expectations and your plan to make everything work. It’s exciting, there’s so many things I love about it.”
On the other hand, Joe has found the stress management of running a farm one of the bigger challenges that go along with it.
“The same reasons that I love it are also the reasons why it’s really difficult because sometimes your barn falls down and there’s no other option other than to keep going forward,” Joe said.
Despite the many challenges that come with farming, Peterson’s Farm is hoping to expend a little more every year until it reaches the limits of its eight acres of land at which point the farm may look to purchase more land.
“This year we are doing double what we did that year, and next year we will probably grow the same as this year, until we run into the limits of our land. The idea is to keep expanding as it makes sense for us. We want to make sure we are growing at a manageable rate,” Joe said.
Peterson’s Farm offers its products for sale on its website at https://www.petersonsfarmmn.com/. It offers bi-weekly CSA options including a full-diet basket featuring veggies, meat, eggs, bread, and more. They also offer weekly pick-up times in Minneapolis or deliveries can be arranged.
To learn more about Peterson’s Farm and its products, visit its website or call 612-205-3076.
