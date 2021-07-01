The city of Pease has canceled its regular Independence Day Celebration.
Originally scheduled for July 3, the celebration was canceled in light of a regional burning ban. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Pease Fire Department advised against the fireworks, according to the announcement.
“We know that canceling two years in a row now will be disappointing to many of you, but this is for the safety of all and comes as a recommendation from our safety officers and first responders,” wrote the Pease Independence Day Celebration Committee in its announcement. “We value their expertise on these matters and have made the wise decision to heed their advice.”
