Pease CCS students uncover the true meaning of Christmas in ‘The First Leon’ performance

Pease Community Christan School students performed for the community on Friday, Dec. 9 in their Christmas program titled “The First Leon.” The students sang Christmas songs as they moved through a play depicting the true meaning of Christmas. Pictured from left to right are Gracie Erikson playing an angel, Kamry Hoyez playing an angel, Kendall Ash playing Natalie and Mary, and Teagan Totzke playing Leon and the innkeeper.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

“The First Leon” was the title of this year’s Pease Community Christan School (CCS) Christmas program at Pease Reformed Church.

All of the students in the school, from preschool to sixth grade, came together to sing Christmas songs and perform a play depicting the true meaning of Christmas.

