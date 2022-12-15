Pease CCS students uncover the true meaning of Christmas in ‘The First Leon’ performance

Pease Community Christan School students performed for the community on Friday, Dec. 9 in their Christmas program titled “The First Leon.” The students sang Christmas songs as they moved through a play depicting the true meaning of Christmas. Pictured from left to right are Gracie Erikson playing an angel, Kamry Hoyez playing an angel, Kendall Ash playing Natalie and Mary, and Teagan Totzke playing Leon and the innkeeper.
“The First Leon” was the title of this year’s Pease Community Christan School (CCS) Christmas program at Pease Reformed Church.
All of the students in the school, from preschool to sixth grade, came together to sing Christmas songs and perform a play depicting the true meaning of Christmas.
The program began with the Eagle’s Nest preschool and pre-kindergarten students singing “Baa, Baa, Little Sheep,” “Baby Jesus, We Love you,” “Sheep Party,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
Following the Eagle’s Nest students was the CCS Vocal Ensemble singing “If I Were There” by Monica Scott.
Then the entire student body of CCS took the stage to begin the story of Leon, played by Teagan Totzke, the main character in their story “The First Leon.”
The story followed a boy named Leon whose name was Noel spelled backwards and who loved Christmas. Leon wanted to earn a part in the local Christmas play which would depict the story of Jesus’ birth.
However, Leon was not a very talented actor and was denied an important role in the play. Instead he was cast as an understudy, or replacement actor, for the role of the innkeeper in Bethlehem who denies Joseph and Mary a room.
The innkeeper only had one line in the play, but that didn’t prevent Leon from practicing that line over and over.
Leon was often bullied by his fellow cast mates who discouraged him from auditioning for a part in the play, and later from practicing his potential line.
The night of the play comes along and the actor cast to play the innkeeper fell ill, meaning Leon would be performing in his stead. It was then Jonathan, the actor playing Joseph in the play - played by CCS student Alex Tan Haken - gave Leon the advice to try improvising during the performance rather than sticking to his line.
Leon took Jonathan’s advice and improvised his line during the play by telling Mary and Joseph characters they could have his room instead of turning them away to the stables.
Leon was worried he ruined the play by giving Joseph and Mary the innkeeper’s room, but once the play ended, everyone praised him and reassured him that he made the play better by uncovering the true meaning of Christmas.
The other CCS student actors playing main characters in the musical were narrators Victoria Lange, Cohen Smedstad, Morgan Mundt, Max Shelly, Mariana Barlage, Body Hart, Layten Heppner, and Ty Patnode; Mathew and a shepherd played by Finley Marana; David and a shepherd played by Kaden Hobert; Natalie and Mary played by Kendall Ash; Julie and an angel played by Gracie Erickson; Brooke and an angel played by Kamry Hoyez; and Ms. Mosely the director played by Sadie Remer.
