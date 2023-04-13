Page pole shed goes up in flames; arson suspected

A bystander allegedly fixated on an ATV inside a burning pole shed has been charged with felony arson and six other crimes in connection with the Sunday, April 2 fire in Page Township.
Witnesses say Christopher Maclean, 39 of Onamia, was watching the fire in the 11900 block of 250th Street. He was behaving erratically and irrationally fixated on a side-by-side inside the shed and repeatedly attempted to pull the ATV from the shed despite not being the owner, witnesses told investigators.
Maclean eventually became aggressive with law enforcement and several times was ordered to leave the scene of the fire, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Witnesses at the scene identified Maclean as a stranger who had been at the scene as the fire became noticeable, the complaint states. He remained on scene as owners of the shed and two good Samaritans were moving property from the burning shed.
Firefighers arrived on scene and brought the fire under control. A propane tank was found under the ATV that Maclean had been carefully watching, the complaint states.
In addition to the ATV which the owner valued at $30,000, a fish house was stored inside the shed. The fish house, which the owner said was clean and organized a day early, was now disheveled, with a missing window screen, an the appearance that someone went through it in a fit of rage, the complaint states, The fish house also had marks on it where someone had attempted to start a fire at four different points, the complaint states.
The owner of the residence and pole shed stated he does not know Maclean and Maclean had no reason to be on his property.
Maclean, in a mirandized statement, sad he was walking past the property, noticed smoke, went to the fire, and was going to attempt to extinguish the fire by throwing snow on the fire, the complaint states.
Maclean claimed to be a hero and believed he should be rewarded, the complaint continues.
Maclean was booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail. On Tuesday, April 4, Maclean was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with second degree arson, two counts of first degree damage to property, third degree burglary, obstructing the legal process, fleeing a police officer and tampering with a motor vehicle.
